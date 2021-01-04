At some point, the BYU men’s basketball team will open its West Coast Conference schedule.
It won’t be this week, at least as previously scheduled: The Cougars home game on Thursday against Pacific has been postponed due to COVID concerns within the Tigers program. Pacific is in the midst of pausing basketball activities for two weeks.
It’s the third straight WCC game postponed involving BYU, including Pepperdine on Dec. 31 and San Diego on Jan. 2.
The Cougars are next scheduled to play Jan. 14 at Saint Mary’s, which would be 22 days from their win against Weber State on Dec. 23.
The WCC will attempt to reschedule BYU’s games as well as those for other league teams. The first weekend of the season only two games were played: San Diego at San Francisco and San Francisco at Gonzaga.
The Cougars are 9-2 overall and won their final four preseason games. The first NET rankings came out on Monday and BYU was pegged at No. 52. WCC power Gonzaga is No. 1 in the NET rankings, which are used to determine NCAA Tournament bids. Saint Mary's is 53, San Francisco 94, Santa Clara 124, Loyola Marymount 126, Pacific 159, Pepperdine 215, Portland 271 and San Diego 288.