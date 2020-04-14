The 2020-21 roster for the BYU men’s basketball team is still very much in a state a flux, but one thing that is certain is the Cougars are getting taller.
UVU transfers Wyatt Lowell (6-10) and Richard Harward (6-11) redshirted last season and will be eligible to play. On the recruiting front, BYU got a commitment Monday night from 6-foot-8 forward Townsend Tripple of Rocky Mountain High School, according to Michael Lycklama of the Idaho Statesman.
Tripple had already received his church mission call to Argentina but due to the coronavirus has opted to delay his call, which will allow him to walk-on at BYU this fall.
Tripple scored 15 points per game for Rocky Mountain (25-2), which lost in the semifinals of the Class 5A tournament in March. Tripple also averaged 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while earning first team All-State honors.
While those numbers aren’t record breakers, Tripple did score 28 points against Wasatch Academy at the Great Western Shootout in Orem in November.
Tripple is a versatile player who also shot 42 percent from the 3-point line. With a last name like Tripple, that checks out.
According to his Next College Student Athlete recruiting profile, Tripple has a 6-11 wingspan.
“Basketball is my passion and I want to continue to play at the collegiate level,” Tripple wrote on his recruiting profile. “I strive to be at the top of my class and am involved with student government and NHS. I play the 2/3/4 positions. Academically I am extremely interested in Engineering. I play the piano, guitar, and love rebuilding engines.”
Tripple attended the same high school as current BYU forward Kolby Lee.