SALT LAKE CITY – That strange noise coming from Vivint SmartHome Arena on Wednesday was the honest-to-goodness sound of fans cheering for the BYU men’s basketball team.
COVID-19 has limited attendance at Cougars games this season to just family members, with the exception of a road game at Utah State on December 5.
On Wednesday announced attendance for BYU’s 87-79 victory against Weber State was 1,500 souls, most of which were wearing blue and cheering for the Cougars in person for the first time this season.
“When we came out for warmups and we saw everyone entering the building, it put a smile on our faces,” BYU senior guard Alex Barcello said. “It was so nice having fans. We have the best fans in the country and having them there was such a good feeling. Having our own fans in here was a huge blessing considering everything COVID has thrown at us.”
Game management still opted to pump recorded crowd noise into the arena but the real thing was also very apparent during a game where the Cougars led by as many as 14 points but didn’t put the Wildcats away until the final minute.
“It was so fun,” BYU freshman Caleb Lohner said. “I’m so sick of playing in front of nobody. No one wants that. Everyone loved it with all the fans cheering and booing. It was a really cool experience coming here and playing. We’re so grateful we get to do that.”
The Cougars have won the past 15 games they’ve played at the home of the Jazz, including two wins each in 2010 and 2012. The last loss there came in 2007 when BYU dropped a 68-61 decision to No. 9 Michigan State.
After playing 11 preseason games in 31 days, the 9-2 Cougars will take Christmas Eve and Christmas Day off for some much needed rest. BYU coach Mark Pope said the team will meet for a “no stress, really good sweat practice” on Saturday.
“We’ll be out Sunday and the back to work on Monday,” Pope said. “This break is really important for my guys to kind of emotionally detox. It’s super important for them. We’re so grateful for it because this has been a grind. Two-a-days was a really intense five weeks and then jumping into the season non-stop in the tightest window of games we’ve ever played before, it’s been so competitive. I’m so glad the kids have cross this mini-finish line. They’re so happy they don’t get to hear my voice for a couple of days.”
BYU will open West Coast Conference play with a road trip, playing at Pepperdine on New Year’s Eve and at San Diego on Jan. 2.