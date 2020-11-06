BYU was not a good offensive rebounding team in 2019-20.
The Cougars obviously excelled in other areas, leading the country in 3-point shooting and finishing among the leaders in offensive efficiency.
BYU coach Mark Pope said BYU was 344th in the country in offensive rebounding (out of 353 teams).
“That’s ninth-worst in the country,” Pope said. “So we’ve put a huge focus on offensive rebounding.”
Pope also said that those numbers also reflect a conscious decision by the coaching staff to sacrifice offensive rebounding to focus on other areas.
“From beginning to end in our system, there was no place where the guys get a chance to breathe, ever,” Pope said. “If we added offensive rebounding there is no break in the cycle with our all-out furious energy and we start to lose all the other stuff. Last year we made a calculated decision. We didn’t have enough bodies to sub out and we didn’t have enough depth in our fouls. This year I know we have more bodies to throw out in the game. I know we have more length and the ability to be more effective. We are really keen on trying to find a way for the offensive glass to be a part of our game.”
Adding 7-foot-3 Purdue transfer Matt Haarms and redshirts 6-11 Richard Harward and 6-10 Wyatt Lowell to the lineup to join 6-9 juniors Kolby Lee and Gavin Baxter is a big step.
BYU also plans on getting more offensive rebounds from the wings and guards as well. In the first month of practice, Pope singled out 6-8 freshman Caleb Lohner and 6-6 junior college transfer Gideon George as players who are a handful on the offensive glass.
“Our guys are just destroying the offensive glass right now,” Pope said. “Those two guys have been freaking stars on the offensive glass. They will be a massive problem for our opponents.”
“Lately Coach has been hammering us about the offensive glass,” Baxter said. “He’s been telling us we have to get there every time. Gideon and Caleb have been relentless. It’s a huge piece for us if everybody gets on the glass.”
BYU was actually sixth in the West Coast Conference in rebounding margin at -.44. Gonzaga was first at +9.21 and Pacific second at +7.97, so the Cougars have a lot of work to do to get to where they can compete at that level.
Lee led the Cougars in offensive rebounds with 39, followed by seniors Yoeli Childs (38) and Dalton Nixon (28).
BYU’s depth in 2020-21 will be a key factor in improving those overall team offensive rebounding numbers.
“The biggest thing is we’ll be able to rotate in fresh guys,” junior Connor Harding said. “We can change our defenses to slow down the other team’s offense. If a guy gets tired, there are guys that can come off the bench to give them a rest. We were at a rotation of seven or eight last year, this year we could go 10 to 12 guys. We can go deep in the rotation.”