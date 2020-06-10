The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday that BYU men’s basketball is part of the field of teams for the third annual Jerry Colangelo Classic, a premier college basketball showcase hosted at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. The one-day quadruple-header will feature Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech (televised on CBS), Arizona State vs. BYU, San Francisco vs. Grand Canyon, and Northern Arizona vs. San Diego.
“This is going to be a great event for college basketball fans," BYU coach Mark Pope said. "We’re really excited about the opportunity to play at a great venue against a great program in Arizona State. But we’re even more excited to play in an area that is a hotbed of BYU fans. We have great fans all over the country and we can’t wait to play in front of Cougar fans in Arizona.”
The Jerry Colangelo Classic is one event in the Hall of Fame’s series of collegiate events, which continues to grow in an effort to celebrate the game outside the museum walls. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is proud to continue its relationship with Learfield IMG College for sponsorship representation of its portfolio of collegiate events.
BYU finished the 2019-20 season with 24 wins and ranked No. 18/16 in the AP and USA Today Coaches Polls. Mark Pope set the school record for wins by a coach in his first season while making history by becoming the only Cougar coach to finish his first season ranked in the top 25. BYU had one of the most efficient offenses in the country in 2019-20 as the Cougars were No. 1 in the NCAA in 3-point field goal percentage and top five in assist to turnover ratio, field goal percentage, 3-point field goals per game and assists per game. Before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BYU was set to receive a single-digit seed in the 2020 NCAA Tournament.
The Cougars return senior Alex Barcello and junior Kolby Lee, starters in 2019-20, as well as Gavin Baxter and Connor Harding, juniors with significant starting experience. BYU also adds three NCAA Division I transfers in Matt Haarms (Purdue), Richard Harward (Utah Valley) and Wyatt Lowell (Utah Valley), who are eligible to play this season.
Arizona State has posted three straight 20-win seasons under NCAA career assist leader and 1992 Final Four Most Outstanding Player Bobby Hurley, who enters his sixth year at ASU in 2020-21. ASU made the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019 for the first time since 1980-81 and was looking at a third straight trip in 2020 for the first time since the 1960s. ASU is the highest scoring team in the Pac-12 the past three seasons (78.1 ppg) and led the league in steals (249/8.03 per game), turnover margin (+3.19) and turnovers forced (16.42) in 2019-20.
Ticket information, game times and additional television broadcast details and will be released at a later date. As the health and safety of the athletes, fans and staff is of the utmost importance, the Basketball Hall of Fame will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely in the coming months and provide updates as needed.