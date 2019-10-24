Here’s to the power of positive thinking: At the end of BYU basketball’s Midnight Madness event early Thursday morning, coach Mark Pope did a full play-by-play of his team winning the West Coast Conference Tournament and invited a couple thousand Cougar fans to rush the Marriott Center court.
“I do believe in this, I think you practice winning, I just do,” Pope said. “For all of us to kind of practice that together is important because it’s really hard to do. I want my guys to feel that and I want these fans to feel that. It was a nice way to wrap up the night. I always like to push the envelope and see if I can get myself in trouble. Tom (Holmoe) will probably send me a text or e-mail tonight.”
Pope knows a thing or two about championships, having won a national title at Kentucky as a player in 1996. That’s why he went off script at the Midnight Madness event. He said afterward that he remembers every single second of winning that national title at the Meadowlands in New Jersey 23 years ago.
He wants to bring that feeling to BYU.
“This is just an extraordinary place,” Pope said. “There are very few places like this where you can do this at this time of day on a Wednesday night and to have people come and be so engaged. It was great for the guys. They’ve kind of stuck in the dungeon right now, working like crazy. So to come up for a breath of air, and remember that people really care.”
Jake Toolson, who played at BYU his freshman and sophomore seasons, transferred to Utah Valley then came back with Pope for his senior year, said the players were excited about getting in front of the fans.
“Coach Pope, he shut it down with the storming the court,” Toolson said. “I wasn’t expecting that. It’s just cool that people care so much about this place and we have so much support. I feel like it’s our job to take care of business and all these people are along for the ride with us.”
The event also honored the BYU women's basketball team, which won 26 games in 2018-19 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.