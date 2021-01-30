Last year, BYU was the best 3-point shooting team in the country at 42%.
The 2020-21 Cougars are shooting just 34% from the 3-point line, including a dismal 29% in West Coast Conference play.
So here’s the thing …
Jake Toolson isn’t walking through that door.
T.J. Haws isn’t walking through that door.
Zac Seljaas isn’t walking through that door.
You get the idea, right?
It’s probably unfair to compare last year’s Cougars to the current team, but isn’t that what statistics are for? The statistics say the BYU men’s basketball team has a problem from beyond the arc.
Individually, senior Alex Barcello was making better than 60% from the 3-point line for most of the preseason. But since league play began, Barcello is just 21% (5 of 24) from distance and has dropped to 49% overall. Only Spencer Johnson (16 of 40) is 40 percent among the rest of the rotation players.
Center Matt Haarms is 13% (3 of 24), Caleb Lohner 23% (7 of 31), Gideon George 26% (5 of 19), Kolby Lee 27% (4-15), Connor Harding 33% (18 of 54), Brandon Averette 33% (24 of 72) and Trevin Knell, who moved into the starting lineup five games ago, is 37% (22 of 60).
“We all trust every single person to make that shot,” Knell said on the BYUtv coach’s show on Thursday. “I think that’s why our offense is so good is because we trust each other to make that extra pass. If you own that shot like coach has said, it’s going to go in.”
Ironically, the Cougars began the season by tying a program record with 18 3-pointers against Westminster.
According to Cougar Stats, BYU is on pace for its worst 3-point shooting percentage in 23 years.
The biggest problem for the Cougars is that word is getting out. Teams are defending BYU in a way where 3-pointers are open. Most opponents are doubling, monstering or digging down on BYU’s bigs — Haarms, Lee, Lohner and Richard Harward — in the post. The right basketball play is to pass the ball out and rotate it to the open shooter.
Right now, the Cougars are missing those open looks.
In back-to-back games against Pepperdine, BYU was 11 of 43 (26%) from the 3-point line and Barcello just 1 of 11 (9%). The Cougars managed to hold on for a win a close game at home despite the poor shooting but couldn’t do the same in Malibu. BYU couldn’t make Pepperdine pay for forcing the ball out of the post with two defenders.
The Cougars are 4-2 in WCC play, 13-4 overall and currently considered an NCAA Tournament team, so maybe the sky isn’t falling. The defense is allowing just 67 points per game and the team has shown resiliency after losses.
But to be successful in the postseason against really good teams, the Cougars have to make 3-point shots.
“The best thing about sports is you get to fail in front of the whole world and then you get to fix it,” Pope said on his coach’s show. “You have a chance to fix it. That opportunity to fix it, kind of that redemptive process, is actually so incredibly painful and so beautiful, and that’s what we’re in right now.”
Scouting Report
The Cougars took the loss at Pepperdine hard and they should: It was the program’s first Quad 3 loss since Pope took over last season. The Waves are a talented, underachieving team that is currently 134th in the NET rankings. BYU was in the Top 30 before the loss and now sits at 37.
Before his coach’s show, Pope said he got a call from his wife, Lee Anne, who told him, “Don’t be an Eeyore on the show.”
Pope continued: “It’s been a really special 24 hours because we haven’t slept much. We were at the office until the wee hours of the morning and then back early. Our correspondence with these young men in these moments of frustration and failure which you have every season, to watch the guys respond late last night and early this morning, then practice and film session to see their renewed commitment and fight is one of the most extraordinary privileges you have as coach.”
BYU was originally scheduled to play at home against San Francisco but the Dons program paused activities due to positive COVID-19 tests. Instead, the Cougars will play Pacific on Saturday in the Marriott Center.
The Tigers have been through their own pandemic issues and have paused several times during the season. They’ve played about half as many games overall (eight) as BYU. Pacific opened WCC play with home wins against Santa Clara (79-58) and Loyola Marymount (58-49). Most recently, the Tigers have lost two games in a row to Pepperdine (85-68) and top-ranked Gonzaga (95-49).
Statistically, Pacific has the WCC’s worst offense, averaging just 64.6 points per game, shooting a league-low 39% from the field and 28% from the 3-point line. The Tigers are the top offensive rebounding team in the conference with 11 per game.
Pacific is coached by former NBA standout Damon Stoudamire and is an athletic group of players who will be very physical with the Cougars.
“Listen, our destiny is still in our hands for sure,” Pope said. “We have a ton of basketball to play. We have a really good team but we have to earn it every single night.”
Women’s basketball game postponed
Saturday’s contest at the Marriott Center against San Diego has been postponed due to COVID-19 related protocols. The Cougars have a busy schedule planned next week with three games: Tuesday at Gonzaga, Thursday at home against Pepperdine and Saturday at home against Loyola Marymount.