At this point, it didn’t really matter who the BYU men’s basketball would be playing.
Just that they were on the court.
The 2020-21 season began for the Cougars Wednesday night as scheduled – which is more than a lot of NCAA men’s basketball teams can say during the COVID-19 pandemic. BYU routed Division II Westminster 108-59 in the Marriott Center in front of family and friends only, as well as newly signed Washington Wizard and former Cougar Yoeli Childs.
BYU set up a giant video board on one side of the arena for Cougar fans to Zoom into the game to provide some atmosphere and the home team provided plenty of highlights.
The orchestrator of the BYU offense was clearly point guard Alex Barcello. The senior pushed tempo and led the Cougars with 25 points on 10 of 14 from the field (3 of 5 from the 3-point line) while adding five rebounds and two assists in just 22 minutes of play. His backcourt mate, Utah Valley graduated transfer Brandon Averette, had 15 points. Junior post Gavin Baxter scored 11 points on 5 of 5 from the field and led BYU with seven rebounds. SLCC transfer Spencer Johnson also reached double figures with 10.
In just 18 minutes, junior post Kolby Lee notched a career high seven assists.
BYU made 18 3-pointers (out of 39 attempts, 46 percent), combined for 27 assists and shot 67 percent from the field for the second half.
This year’s Cougars came out hot from the 3-point line, making seven from beyond the arc in the first eight minutes of the game. Six different BYU players made triples as the home team raced to a 28-12 lead.
Barcello scored nine straight points in a 12-3 Cougar run for a 41-17 lead the five-minute mark of the first half. The Cougars led 54-31 at the break with 10 made 3-pointers (10 of 23, 43 percent) and a crisp 15 assists on 19 made baskets. Barcello finished the half 16 points but the assist leader was 6-foot-9 Kolby Lee, who had a career-high five in the first 20 minutes.
The Cougars made 11 of 12 field goals at one point in the second half to take an 83-42 lead on Gideon George’s second 3-pointer of the game and pushed that advantage to 52 points, 98-46, with 4:30 to go in the game when Trevyn Knell knocked down a 3-pointer. Knell’s drive and score put the Cougars at the century mark, leading 100-49, with just over four minutes to play.
Reme Torbert led Westminster (0-1) with 16 points and Jarrett Jordan added 14.
The Griffins obviously weren’t a tough test for BYU. Westminster is not only Division II but the player who was last year's leading scorer, Brandon Warr, was sitting on the Cougars bench after transferring to Provo this summer. Norm Parrish had to practically rebuild his entire roster and it was their first game as well.
Still, the Cougars exhibited the depth and talent that head coach Mark Pope has been talking about since putting the roster together this summer.
In total, 14 BYU players saw court time (13 scored) but one notable exception was 7-foot-3 Purdue grad transfer Matt Haarms, who sat out the game with an ankle injury.
BYU (1-0) takes on New Orleans Thanksgiving night in the Marriott Center, with a meeting against Utah Valley in the Crosstown Clash slated for Saturday. Both games can be seen on BYUtv.
