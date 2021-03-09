For one half, BYU made top-ranked and undefeated Gonzaga look merely mortal.
The Zags flexed in the second half and although the Cougars fought to the end, the result was what was expected – a Gonzaga win.
Freshman sensation Jalen Suggs took over late in the second half, helping Gonzaga recover from a first-half 14-point deficit. Suggs hit back-to-back dagger 3-pointers with under two minutes to play as the Zags pulled away for an 88-78 win on Tuesday in the West Coast Conference men’s basketball finals at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
BYU tied the score at 71-all on a Trevin Knell 3-pointer with 5:28 to play but Suggs and Gonzaga (26-0) dominated down the stretch to become only the fifth college basketball team to enter the NCAA Tournament undefeated.
“The Zags are a great team,” Cougar coach Mark Pope said. “They are super talented, well coached and did everything they needed to do to win. We addressed a lot of concerns we had coming into the game but just couldn’t quite get it done. It’s super disappointing but I’m really proud of our team and proud of our guys.”
The Cougars fell behind big early in two regular-season losses to Gonzaga but played an unbelievable first half on Tuesday, shooting 68% from the field and leading by as many as 14 points.
But BYU, which went to overtime late Monday night before beating Pepperdine, faltered offensively in the second, making just 10 of 36 (28%) from the field and 2 of 15 (13%) from the 3-point line.
“Credit to Gonzaga for putting some pressure on us,” Pope said. “We were trying to manage a little bit of fatigue, kind of running out of gas. We got some good looks but the ball didn’t bounce our way. I felt like our guys executed really well. To be an eight-turnover team over the course of the game was pretty remarkable.
“We just couldn’t get the ball to fall. We had some terrific looks from inches away and some open looks from 3. Sometimes the game treats you like that.”
Knell scored a career-high 20 points on 5 of 10 from the 3-point line. Alex Barcello added 15 points, six rebounds and four assists. Matt Haarms (13), Brandon Averette (11) and Gideon George (11) also added double figures.
Suggs paced Gonzaga with 23 points, Joel Ayai had 18 and Corey Kispert 17 as the Zags outscored BYU 47-25 in the second half.
BYU was on fire in the first half, at one point shooting 77% (17 of 22) from the field. The Cougars handled whatever pressure the Zags applied and scored on 22 of 32 first half possessions.
BYU opened up a 26-19 lead after back-to-back 3-pointers from Haarms and Averette with 10:46 to play in the first half. The lead reached 14, 53-39, on a Knell 3-pointer with 53 seconds remaining and BYU led 53-41 at the half.
The Cougars finished the half at 68% (21 of 31) from the field and 69% (9 of 13) from the 3-point line. Knell was 4 of 5 from distance and scored 15 points, tying his career high in just one half of play. Six different BYU players made 3-pointers in the first half.
Kispert made three 3-pointers in the first three minutes of the second half as Gonzaga quickly sliced the BYU lead to three, 55-52. The Zags tied the game at 57 but the Cougars surged to a 68-59 lead on an old-fashioned 3-point play by Barcello with nine minutes remaining. Gonzaga went on a 12-0 run to claim a 71-68 lead at the six-minute mark, but Knell banged a 3-pointer to tie it at 71 with 5:28 to play. The Zags closed the second half by outscoring the Cougars 17-7.
“We knew that if there was a team that was going to beat them we were the team,” Barcello said. “We were locked in on scout and got our bodies feeling as great as we could coming out of last night’s game. The guys were really focused on playing together, being physical and rebounding. Gonzaga responded in the second half. We had a really good first half but the shots didn’t fall for us in the second half.”
Both teams will now await Section Sunday. Gonzaga has long been considered the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament while BYU (20-6) could land as high as a No. 7 seed.
Zags coach Mark Few was very complimentary of BYU in his postgame news conference after a game that tested his team and allowed the Cougars to make a statement heading into the NCAA Tournament.
“They really took the fight to us, especially in that first 20 minutes,” Few said. “We couldn’t stop them. They had us on roller skates and were outcompeting us and beating us to balls. They were executing their offense and making shots. They showed themselves to be a heck of a team and a top 25 level team.
“This was a great game for us. We got punched in the face. I hope everybody took notice of just how good this BYU team is. That’s a very, very, very good basketball team. They pushed us to brink tonight.”