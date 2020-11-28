BYU outscored Utah Valley 30-6 over the last 11 minutes of the first half in Saturday’s 82-60 victory at the Marriott Center.
Trailing by ten points midway through the first half, Cougar coach Mark Pope called a time out. His message?
Just play your game.
“We just got back to first getting stops and then trusting each other,” Pope said. “Down 18-8, I couldn’t have asked for anything better – clearly because the guys responded – to get to know this team.”
Sophomore guard Trevin Knell scored on a drive then missed an open 3-pointer on the Cougars next possession. Freshman Caleb Lohner – making his first career start – grabbed the offensive rebound (BYU’s first of the game) and tossed the ball back out to Knell, who didn’t hesitate and launched another triple.
Splash.
The Cougars were off and running.
“That was absolutely the key moment in the game,” Pope said.
“Coach Pope says if you go 0-for-8, keep shooting,” Knell said. “If you go 0-for-16, keep shooting. If you go 0-for-30, just keep owning your shot and trust the process. I didn’t even realize we were missing that many threes to start. When I missed the first one, I thought, ‘If I get the ball back I’m going to shoot it again.’ No one was on me right away and it felt really good. I took more time, got my feet set and let it fly.”
The lid disappeared from the basket and the Cougars starting filling it up. Alex Barcello scored eight points in a devastating 17-2 run for a 25-20 BYU lead at the 5:18 mark. As the half came to a close, Gideon George’s athletic block gave Barcello another opportunity. The senior guard dribbled behind his back, split two defenders and knocked down a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer for a 38-24 halftime lead.
BYU continued to execute sharply on offense in the second half, pushing its lead quickly up to 19 points, 49-30, with a pair of 3-pointers by Connor Harding in an 11-2 burst. The Cougar lead reached 22 points, 68-46, on a Knell triple with 7:40 to play.
Utah Valley went on a 12-0 spurt over the next three minutes as BYU got a little sloppy with the basketball. Jamison Overton scored seven of those points to cut the Cougars advantage to 68-58 with 4:46 to play, but that was as close as the visitors would get.
Barcello led the Cougars in scoring for the third straight game with 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Four of his teammates reached double figures – Brandon Averette (11), Harding (11), Knell (10) and Matt Haarms (10), who played 12 minutes in his BYU debut. Averette dished out six assists and Lohner had six points and eight rebounds.
After starting 0-for-7 from beyond the arc, the Cougars made 11 of their next 18 from distance.
“So listen, here’s the deal,” Pope said. “You battle and fight through three nights out of four. What this team has gone through with all the COVID craziness then losing Gavin which is such a punch to the gut for everyone on team. Then you finish up with a significant … not bitter, but really competitive in-state game with a lot of rivalry backstories. You put stretches like this together with three games in four nights and it’s really for us to learn about where we are.”
Trey Woodbury put on a show for the Wolverines, setting a career high for the second straight night with 24 points including 3 of 5 from the 3-point line and a trio of impressive dunks. Overton scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half for UVU.
Wolverine center 6-11 Fardaws Aimaq, who had a 24-point, 18-rebound game against Adams State on Thursday, scored just three points against BYU on 1 of 9 from the field.
The Cougars got some bad news before the game: Junior forward Gavin Baxter, who was helped from the floor against New Orleans on Thursday, is out for the season with an ACL injury. Last year, Baxter played in the last nine games after recovering from a torn labrum.
BYU (3-0) will go on its first road trip of the season with two games at the Roman Legends Classic in Connecticut. BYU opens with USC on Tuesday and will play either UConn or Vanderbilt on Thursday. Next Saturday, the Cougars drive to Logan for another in-state game against Utah State.
Utah Valley (1-1) will host Westminster on Wednesday.