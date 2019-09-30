The injury news is grim for the BYU men's basketball team.
According to multiple media sources, sophomore forward Gavin Baxter has injured his shoulder and is likely out of the 2019-20 season.
According to sources, Baxter has a torn labrum and a fractured bone in his right shoulder. Faced with a difficult rehab or season-ending surgery, Baxter has opted for the surgery, according to Steve Pierce at Vanquish the Foe.
As a returned missionary freshman, Baxter averaged 4.7 points and 3.1 rebounds in 30 games with eight starts. He flashed some of his potential with a 25-point, 10-rebound outburst in a home win against Loyola Marymount.
The loss of Baxter adds even more intrigue to a roster very much in transition. Senior forward Yoeli Childs is sitting out the first nine games due to an NCAA suspension. Senior forward Zac Seljaas is recovering from surgery for a broken foot suffered this summer on a team trip to Italy. Senior point guard T.J. Haws had a minor procedure done on his knee and won't join practice for another week or so.
With the loss of Baxter, the Cougars front line currently is 6-9 sophomore Kolby Lee and 6-7 senior Dalton Nixon.
That's it.
First-year BYU coach Mark Pope should place an ad in the Daily Universe: "If you are tall, coordinated and attending BYU, we want you! Previous basketball experience preferred."
There is a possibility that Utah Valley transfer Richard Harward, a 6-foot-11 center, could receive a waiver from the NCAA to play this season.
BYU opens the 2019-20 season with an exhibition game against UT Tyler on Nov. 1.