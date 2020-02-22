After leaving the post-game interview session following Thursday night’s 85-75 win against Santa Clara, BYU senior guards TJ Haws and Jake Toolson walked down the narrow hallway of the Marriott Center toward the Cougar locker room with their arms around each other.
It’s likely they were talking about what’s coming up tonight
The No. 23 Cougars meet second-ranked Gonzaga in what is the biggest game in the Marriott Center since BYU-San Diego State in 2011. The game is a sellout and Cougar Nation is already camped out in more than 130 tents surrounding the arena for the 8 p.m. tip on ESPN2.
Oh and, by the way, it’s also likely the last game BYU’s seven seniors will play in the building.
“It’s awesome,” Toolson said. “It’s a great opportunity for this team and we’re up for the challenge. We know that they are a good team. We’re getting better all year long and it’s cool how this season has all come together and down the stretch there are some fun opportunities for us. So we’re really excited about it.”
BYU’s senior class includes Haws, Toolson, Yoeli Childs, Zac Seljaas, Dalton Nixon, Taylor Maughan and Evan Troy.
Pope was ready with his “seniors are magic” mantra when referring to Saturday’s game.
“These guys with everything they’ve gone through in their respective careers and this is the last game of their career as seniors,” Pope said. “This is the first time they’ve ever been ranked and two ranked teams going head-to-head in the Marriott Center, in a sold out arena, with us winning seven in a row … if you would have asked us if we would take that before the season started every single one of us would have signed up a million times over. What these seniors have accomplished is breathtaking. It really is breathtaking.
“So we get a chance to duke it out in front of the whole BYU Nation against the best team in America on Saturday and you can’t ask for anything more.”
Behind the scenes Haws (28 points), Childs (22) and Toolson (20) combined for 70 of BYU’s 85 points in Thursday’s 10-point win against Santa Clara, but Pope credited two other players for filling vital roles.
“Zac Seljaas … I mean, come on, is this Zac Seljaas unbelievable?” Pope said. “Zac Seljaas tonight had two points and four rebounds and I think he won us the game. Down the stretch he came up with three huge, huge stops and his intensity is contagious. We were stuck. We got to 66-66 and things didn’t feel right, and Zac was like, ‘We’re not losing.’
“And AB (Alex Barcello), he got three shots tonight, which is crazy, but he had seven rebounds and his ball screen defense, which we struggled so terribly in against San Diego last week, AB handled ball screen defense by himself in the first half and he was incredible. Getting contribution from those guys in ways we’re not going to write about on the stat sheet, that wins you games.”
Making adjustments
Much like the San Diego game last Saturday, Santa Clara opted to single cover Childs and stick to BYU’s 3-point shooters. Childs had a 22-point, 11-rebound night — his 42nd career double-double — and made two of the Cougars three 3-pointers. But he was just 8 of 20 from the field and played only 28 minutes due to foul trouble. Childs was also 4 of 10 from the foul line.
BYU’s most important adjustment was putting the ball in the hands of Haws and letting him attack one-on-one.
“One of things about this game is doing whatever it takes to win on any given night,” Pope said. “This team has proven to be pretty adept at trying to do that. They’ve been pretty adept at battling with frustration. This team has veteran guys and they’ve figured out how to manage basically every defensive game plan that’s been thrown at them.”
On the boards
For one of the few times this season, BYU outrebounded its opponent, earning a 41-32 advantage overall and a 10-4 edge on the offensive glass.
Pope knows the challenge increases with Gonzaga, the No. 1 rebounding team in the conference by a wide margin.
“If we can outrebound these Zags by nine and we can outrebound them on the offensive glass 10-4, I’m going to be hyped,” Pope said with a laugh. “Let’s just roll with that. Let’s just book that right now and see what else we can do.”
Scouting report
Gonzaga is good.
This scouting report could probably end there because the 27-1 ‘Zags are a high profile, elite basketball team year in and year out. Despite losing four starters from last year’s team that went 33-4 and reached the Elite Eight, Gonzaga simply plugged in more uber-talented players to keep the ball rolling.
On Thursday, the Bulldogs struggled early with San Francisco but pulled away for a 71-54 victory, their 40th straight WCC regular-season win.
What makes Gonzaga so dangerous is its depth. With a seven-man rotation, all seven average in double figures led by sophomore big man Filip Petrusev (17.5), junior Corey Kispert (13.9) and senior Kilian Tille (13.5).
BYU hasn’t knocked off the ‘Zags since 2017 (in Spokane) and has lost five in a row in the Marriott Center, last beating Gonzaga 73-65 in 2014.
Right now, the Cougars are in a pretty good spot to make the NCAA Tournament. A win against Gonzaga would surely solidify that spot and even move them up a notch or two in the projections.
Playing without Childs due to a finger injury, BYU lost to the ‘Zags in Spokane 92-69 on Jan. 18.
“I remember I left that game feeling like, ‘Give us a month, we’ll be back at our place, circle that game, we’ll be ready,’” Toolson said. “I feel like we hung around right there and were within just a few plays of turning that game. Credit to them for pulling away and getting the win. I feel like we have a lot left in the tank and I’m excited to go out there and play.”
The last time a ranked BYU team played against another ranked team in the Marriott Center was Jan. 26, 2011. Jimmer Fredette and the ninth-ranked Cougars took care of Kahwi Leonard and No. 4 San Diego State 71-58 in front of a sellout crowd.
Saturday will have the same kind of feel.
“I think Gonzaga is the best team in the country right now and we get a shot at them on Saturday on Senior Night,” Pope said. “It’s going to be sheer insanity. This joint is sold out. We’ve won seven in a row and they’ve won a lot in a row. We’ve got this incredible senior class that has given their heart and soul to these fans and this program. So this is a chance to come celebrate with them.”