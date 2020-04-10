BYU and Utah today announced a four-game extension of their men's basketball rivalry through 2023.
"BYU vs. Utah is one of the greatest rivalries in college basketball," BYU men's basketball coach Mark Pope said. "We loving playing the in-state games. They are a hallmark for college basketball and are so special for our players and fans. We can't wait to get back on the court to get ready for next season."
The two teams will meet in the Marriott Center in Provo in 2020 and 2022. In 2021 and 2023 the games will be played at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. The 2021 game is set for Dec. 12. Dates for the other three contests will be determined at a later date.
The Cougars and Utes first met in 1909 and have played 260 times in the history of the series with the BYU holding a 131-129 advantage. At home the Cougars are 75-49 against Utah and have won eight of the last nine in the Marriott Center. BYU is 49-75 at Utah and 7-5 on neutral courts.
In addition to playing Utah at home in 2020, the Cougars have also announced they will play in the 2020 Junkanoo Jam on the island of Bimini in the Bahamas Nov. 17-21. BYU will play Boston College, George Mason and Tulsa in a round-robin tournament. The rest of the nonconference schedule for 2020-21 will be announced at a later date.