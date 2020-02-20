The Blue and the Green?
It's on.
BYU and Utah Valley University have agreed to a three-game series in men's basketball. The series will begin next season with the Wolverines playing at the Marriott Center in Provo on Nov. 28, 2020.
The Cougars are slated to play at the UCCU Center in Orem in 2021, marking just the second time that the two teams have played in Orem. UVU will then return to the Marriott Center for a game in 2022. The dates of those games are yet to be determined.
BYU coach Mark Pope was the head man in Orem for four seasons, along with assistant coaches Cody Fueger and Chris Burgess. When Pope came to Provo he brought former Wolverines Jake Toolson, Wyatt Lowell and Richard Harward with him as well.
The news was announced by UVU in a press release on Thursday morning.
"We are excited to play a top-notch program in BYU," Utah Valley head coach Mark Madsen said. "I love in-state games because they are great for the community, the fans, and players from both teams."
"BYU is an excellent program with national respect," said Utah Valley athletic director Dr. Jared Sumsion. "This series will be great for the fans, the community, and the state of Utah."
November's game will mark just the fifth meeting between the neighboring schools since Utah Valley's move to Division I in 2003. BYU holds an all-time 4-1 advantage in the series. UVU's win in the crosstown clash came in 2016 with the Wolverines taking a 114-101 win in Provo.
The Cougars won the last two meetings: 85-58 in the UCCU Center in 2017 and 75-65 in the Marriott Center in 2018.