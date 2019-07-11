The college basketball season is a foreign concept right now, what with the doldrums of summer sports upon us. But there is some interesting news floating around out there on the interwebs.
BYU and new coach Mark Pope will play UCLA in the first round of the Maui Jim Invitational on November 25, and the winner of that game will take on Kansas, which could possibly be ranked No. 1. The full bracket and matchups were released on Thursday.
The Cougars are 11-12 all-time against the Bruins, last playing during the 2010-11 Jimmer Fredette Sweet 16 season. BYU won its first ten games before falling to UCLA at the Honda Center in Anaheim 86-79. The Cougars last win the series came in Westwood in 1987 (87-80).
Last season, the Bruins finished 17-16 overall and 9-9 in Pac 12 play, bowing out in the league tournament with an 83-72 loss to Arizona State in the second round. Former Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin was hired in April to replace Steve Alford, who was fired in late December after six years at the helm.
Other opening round matchups include Georgia vs. Dayton, Virginia Tech vs. Michigan State and Kansas vs. host Chaminade.
Meanwhile, BYU fans are still waiting for the release of the entire basketball schedule, which we are told will take place any day now.