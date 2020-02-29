Regardless of the question, coaches are likely to end their answer with the phrase, “... but we’ll see what happens.”
Being a prophet in your own land is kind of hard.
No. 17 BYU ends the West Coast Conference regular season with a game at Pepperdine on Saturday afternoon, and Mark Pope is just as interested as Cougar fans in how his team will respond after last week’s emotional Senior Night victory against No. 2 Gonzaga.
“We talked as a team today and everything that we’re trying to work for is ahead of us, so it’s double-down time,” Pope said. “All of us worry about human nature. We’ve won eight in a row and had some emotional wins. We just finished Senior Night. But I trust this group. They have fought for a long time to try to put themselves in a position where they can get to do what we’re trying to do right now. I don’t think they are taking it for granted.
“Sometimes wins soften you a little bit and streaks sometimes soften you. I don’t think that will be the case with these guys. We’ll see on Saturday.”
Pope said he, like many BYU fans, re-watched the Cougars win over the ‘Zags after he got home from the game.
“I watched the game that night thinking, ‘We were amazing. We might be the greatest team in the world,’” he said. “Then I watched the game again Sunday night and all I could think about was how we’re not even close to where we want to be. The guys got an earful Monday morning, which is a terrible tradition in coaching.”
Pope added that there were “a million ways” his team can continue to get better.
With no Thursday game this week, the Cougars had a few extra days to come down from the Gonzaga win and focus on Pepperdine.
“It’s hard because we don’t really want to,” Pope said. “We want to indulge in how fun it was and how magnificent it was. We’ll see how it works out.”
BYU is 5-5 in true road games this season and has won three straight conference games away from the Marriott Center. Of course, one of those wins was a one-pointer at ninth-place San Diego on Feb. 15.
So have the Cougars gotten better on the road over the course of the season?
“It’s a little bit hard to say because we just came off this really hard game at San Diego where we were not sharp,” Pope said. “I’m not taking any credit away from San Diego. They exposed us as not sharp. I do think as a team we’re growing. Conceptually, we’re growing. Our cohesiveness is growing. All the things you need on the road in an emotional game that it’s sure to be with a Senior Night game. Fundamentally we’re getting better every day. We just have to make sure we show that on Saturday.”
Look at the Cougars BYU is in a good spot in all the metrics when it comes to the NCAA Tournament and has been listed as high as a No. 6 seed in Bracketology listings. A high NCAA seed and the No. 2 seed in next week’s WCC Tournament are still in play.
College basketball fans and pundits are talking about BYU basketball again.
“I don’t think we want to tune it out,” Pope said. “Good luck, we’re not going to be able to do that. Our guys are too connected media-wise. We need to use it for a serious thing to fuel us. There is a lot on the line for us. We’ve talked about basically elimination games are all we have left. Hopefully, it inspires our guys and fuels them and helps them focus on the dire urgency of the moment. We’re trying to take that tact more than ignore it that it’s just not there.”
Scouting
BYU has won eight straight games and is one game ahead of Saint Mary’s for second place with one game to go. The convoluted tiebreaker system can be avoided with a win at Pepperdine on Saturday.
The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the WCC Tournament earn a bye all the way to the semifinals.
The Waves are just one game above .500 in both league record (8-7) and overall record (15-14) and BYU beat Pepperdine 107-80 in Provo a month ago. Last week the Waves won at Portland 66-59 and lost at San Francisco 63-61 in overtime. It’s well documented that Pepperdine usually plays to the level of its competition, nearly beating Arizona in the preseason and giving Gonzaga a good game both times they played.
Waves guard Colbey Ross averages 20.2 points and 7.2 assists per game. Against BYU in January, Ross got into early foul trouble and finished with 16 points on 4 of 9 from the field. He made five free throws in the final two minutes with the game already decided.
Kameron Edwards (16.7 points, 7.3 rebounds per game) is one of two seniors who will be honored on Saturday for Pepperdine.
“They still scored 80 points on us (last game) and they are a really explosive team,” Pope said. “They have one of the most difficult point guards in the league to defend in terms of his physicality. They spread the floor and 1 through 5 can really shoot it. They are unbelievably good in transition. The last eight years we’re just 4-4 over there, so we’ll have our work cut out for us.”