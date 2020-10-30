One of the most basic skills in basketball is shooting a 9.55-inch diameter ball into a rim that is 18 inches in diameter.
Last year, the BYU men’s basketball team was one of the best in country in doing that, especially from 22-feet, 1 and ¾ inches away (the 3-point line). The Cougars improvement over the previous season was more than nine percent.
The majority of those long-distance marksmen — Jake Toolson (47%), T.J. Haws (37%), Zac Seljaas (36%), Dalton Nixon (38%) and Yoeli Childs (49%) — have graduated.
BYU coach Mark Pope and his staff use ShotTracker to track every shot their players take during practice.
“We’re held to a really high standard,” freshman Caleb Lohner said. “We have some phenomenal shooters this year. We shoot every single day and even in the past two months our numbers have gone up. The ShotTracker tracks all of our 3-pointers and free throws so that holds us accountable.”
The shooting percentages are tracked in real time so the players know exactly how well they are shooting. Most practices start with a 30-minute shooting drill to set the standard for the day.
“If I remember right, TJ was always in the low 70s and high 60s,” junior guard Conner Harding said. “Jake was in the 70s and sometimes he’d go off in the 80s or 90s. Alex Barcello, he’s in the 85-90% range and that dude hasn’t dipped into the 6s in the last few months. We also do a Cougar 100, which is a little more intense shooting workout, and Trevyn Knell was in the 80s or 90s.
“We have a lot of high-volume shooters on the team and it’s been impressive. People have dedicated a lot of time in getting shots up.”
Pope was excited to share with the media during a Zoom call on Thursday that he had six players who shot better than 70% from the 3-point in the morning’s 30-minute shooting drill.
“That’s on the move,” Pope said. “Two days ago, Alex was 87%. Brandon Averette is shooting it great right now. He’s in the 75-82 range almost every single morning. (Freshman) Hunter Erickson got his first day in the 70s today. Connor Harding got 78 today. Our bigs can shoot it, too. Gav (Gavin Baxter) and Matt (Haarms), they get close to the 70s here and there.
“The guy who has made the most progress is probably Caleb Lohner. He’s just gotten more and more confident every single day. Trevin Knell, he was in the 60-70 range last year, now every day he’s 70 plus.”
Pope didn’t even mention junior Jesse Wade, who is finally healthy and reportedly making a 3-pointers in impressive volume and distance during practices.
“We have a lot of guys that can shoot it,” Pope said. “We have a good group.”
When discussing his role on the 2020-21 team, Harding said he feels like there are a number of his teammates who can be threats from beyond the arc.
“Today Jesse Wade hit three or four 3s,” Harding said. “My role in that case is to set up Jesse because he’s got a hot hand. I think I know the game pretty well and my role will be to put my teammates in the best position to make plays.”
Last year’s team set a pretty high standard at 42.2% from the 3-point line.
Lohner said this year’s team is up for the challenge.
“This BYU program was one of the best teams, if not the best team last year in three-point percentage,” he said, “and I don’t see that going down.”