The National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) has recognized Cougar senior forward Dalton Nixon as BYU’s 2020 All-American Athlete of the Year Award recipient. This award recognizes Nixon’s athletic accomplishments and his dedication to strength and conditioning.
Nominated by BYU men’s basketball strength coach Erick Schork, Nixon helped the Cougars finish the 2019-20 season ranked No. 18/16 and with an overall record of 24-8. Nixon and the Cougars also finished second in the West Coast Conference at 13-3 and ended the regular season on a nine-game win streak. Nixon appeared in 28 games with 16 starts and posted career-best averages of 7.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He shot 50.6 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from 3-point range.
BYU strength coach Erick Schork on Nixon:
“In his senior year, Dalton forged himself into the consummate leader. His approach to the ‘daily grind’ throughout the offseason earned him a high level of respect from his teammates and coaches. Dalton approaches every day as a new opportunity for improvement. Unquestionably one of the strongest physically on the team, he has been able to transfer his efforts in the weight room to the hardwood. This past season, Dalton doubled his minutes per game as well as doubling his rebounds and points per game. He also added range to his game, becoming the Cougars’ most-improved 3-point shooter. Dalton’s contagious mindset influenced the team’s much-improved defense, which held opponents to 68 points per game compared to 76 the previous season.”
NSCA member coaches may nominate one male and/or one female strength and conditioning athlete, per sport, per school.
“We are proud to have Coach Schork join the NSCA in its mission to safely improve athletic performance,” said Eric McMahon, NSCA’s Coaching Program Manager. “Supporting our student-athletes like Dalton Nixon guarantees a stronger future for the NSCA.”
The NSCA All-American Strength and Conditioning Athletes of the Year program recognizes those collegiate and high school athletes, whose athletic accomplishments, in the opinion of their strength coach, reflect their dedication to strength training and conditioning.