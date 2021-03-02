BYU's own "Flying Dutchman" has made his short stay in Provo a memorable one.
The 7-foot-3 Haarms, who grew up in the Netherlands and transferred to Mark Pope's program after three seasons at Purdue, was named the WCC Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday. Top-ranked Gonzaga took the league's other major awards with Corey Kispert as Player of the Year, Mark Few as Coach of the Year, Andrew Nembhard as the inagural Sixth Man of the Year and freshman Jalen Suggs as Newcomer of the Year.
Haarms made an immediate impact for the Cougars which retooled nearly their entire starting lineup on the fly without seemingly missing a beat. Haarms averaged 10.9 points, connecting on .571 from the field to go along with 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per night. Haarms completed the 2020-21 regular season ranked second among active NCAA blocked shots leaders with 253. Haarms is the first Cougar to capture top defensive accolades since joining the West Coast Conference in 2012. Former BYU guard Jackson Emery was named Defensive Player of the Year in the Mountain West Conference in 2011.
BYU's Alex Barcello joined the first team All-Conference honorees after leading the Cougars in scoring, with backcourt mate Brandon Averette joining Haarms on the second team. Caleb Lohner was named a member of the All-Freshman team.
All five major individual awards – along with the All-West Coast Conference Teams and the All-Freshman Team – were voted on solely by the league’s 10 head coaches.
Barcello has averaged 15.7 points per game this season. His season-high, and career-high, scoring performance came last week against San Francisco, when he dropped 29 points. He set a new BYU record in that game, going 7-for-7 from beyond the arc.
Averette had the season's highest single-game scoring total for the Cougars, pouring in 30 points against Texas Southern. He's the only Cougar to reach the 30-point plateau in a game this season. He's averaged 11.4 points, 3.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds this season.
Lohner worked his way into a starting position in this, his freshman season. Even when he was coming off the bench, Lohner has led the team in rebounding all season, at 6.8 boards per game. He's poured it on offensively as of late, scoring a career-high 19 points four games ago against Pacific. He followed that up with 18 points two nights later. Lohner is averaging 7.6 points per game. He was named WCC Freshman of the Week twice this season.