KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced today that BYU seniors Yoeli Childs and TJ Haws have been named to the 2019-20 NABC Division I All-District 9 Team.
Childs earned first-team honors for the third-straight season while Haws was named to the second team for the second-straight year. The two seniors helped the Cougars to a record of 24-8 and final rankings of No. 18 in the AP Poll and No. 16 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
The NABC Division I All-District teams and coaches are selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC in NCAA Division I.
Childs, a USBWA All-District VIII First Team and All-West Coast Conference First Team honoree, averaged 22.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 2019-20. He posted eight double-doubles and 12 games with 20-plus points. Childs is also a Top 5 Finalist for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award and a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award. Last week, Sports Illustrated ranked him No. 20 among the top 50 players in college basketball this season.
Haws was also named to the All-WCC First Team and earned a spot on the CoSIDA Academic All-America Third Team. He averaged 14.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals as point guard of a BYU offense that finished the season in the top five nationally in several categories, including 3-point field goal percentage (1st), assist/turnover ratio (2nd), field goal percentage (3rd), 3-point field goals per game (4th) and assists per game (5th).
Childs and Haws both concluded their careers among BYU's all-time leaders in several categories. Childs is first in rebounds, sixth in points, second in double-doubles and fifth in blocks while Haws is second in assists, third in 3-point field goals, seventh in points and eighth in steals. Haws also holds the BYU record for consecutive games started.