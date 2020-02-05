OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - BYU senior forward Yoeli Childs has been named a finalist for the 2019-20 Senior CLASS Award. Twenty NCAA men's and women's basketball student-athletes who excel both on and off the court were selected as finalists today for the award. To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must be classified as NCAA Division I seniors and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. The complete list of finalists follows this release.
An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their athletic platforms to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.
The finalists were chosen by national media from the list of 30 men's candidates and 30 women's candidates announced earlier in the season. Nationwide fan voting begins immediately to help select the winner, and fans are encouraged to submit votes online at the Senior CLASS Award website through March 23. Fan votes will be combined with those of the media and Division I head coaches to determine the winners. The Senior CLASS Award recipients will be announced during the 2020 NCAA Men's Final Four® and NCAA Women's Final Four®.
Childs, a two-time All-West Coast Conference First Team honoree, is averaging 21.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game this season while shooting 61.4 percent from the field and 56.5 percent from 3-point range. The South Jordan, Utah, native is currently No. 8 all-time in scoring and No. 2 in rebounding in BYU history.
Former Cougar great Jimmer Fredette won the Senior CLASS Award in 2010-11.