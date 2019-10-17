SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - For the second-straight season, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has named BYU forward Yoeli Childs to its preseason watch list for the 2019 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award. Named after Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone, the annual honor in its sixth year recognizes the top power forwards in Division I men's college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.
A three-year starter, Childs is BYU's leading returning scorer and rebounder. The senior from South Jordan, Utah, averaged 21.2 points and 9.7 rebounds while posting 17 double-doubles in 2018-19. Childs was named to the All-WCC First Team and the NABC and USBWA all-district first teams. Entering the 2019-20 season, Childs' name is scattered throughout the BYU career record book. He is currently 14th all-time in scoring (1,609 points), ninth in field goals made (626), fifth in rebounds (882) and fifth in blocks (142).
Last season, Childs was one of 10 semifinalists for the Karl Malone Award when the list was trimmed in early February 2019.
"The young men on the watch list for this, and other awards in the Starting Five, should be extremely proud and motivated heading into the upcoming season," said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. "Karl Malone was an exemplary player who brought his best every game and we expect to see similar effort from these student athletes. It's a joy to see the passion Mr. Malone has for selecting the athletes who win this esteemed annual award."
Karl Malone attended Louisiana Tech University due to its close proximity to his hometown of Summerfield, Louisiana. He led the Bulldogs to a Sweet 16 appearance and earned All-Southland honors in his three seasons while averaging 18.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Malone achieved great success during his 19 seasons in the NBA as a 14-time NBA All-Star (1988-98, 2000-02), 11-time All-NBA First Team player (1989-99) and a member of the NBA's 50th Anniversary All-Time Team. He also won two Olympic gold medals (1992, 1996).
New to the award this season is Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2020 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award will be narrowed to just 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Malone and the Hall of Fame's selection committee. The winner of the 2020 Karl Malone Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy's in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, April 10, 2020, along with the other four members of the Men's Starting Five.
Additional awards being presented and receiving support from Eaton Ephesus Lighting include the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award, the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award, in addition to the Women's Starting Five. Broadcast information will be released by ESPN at a later date.
Previous winners of the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award include Zion Williamson, Duke (2019). Deandre Ayton, Arizona (2018), Johnathan Motley, Baylor (2017), Georges Niang, Iowa State (2016) and Montrezl Harrell, Louisville (2015).