At BYU men’s basketball practice on Monday, TJ Haws threaded a pass to Yoeli Childs, who turned and dunked the ball with both hands.
A good portion of Haws’ 455 career assists have ended up in Childs’ hands in the past three seasons but none since last March. Childs has served his nine-game NCAA suspension and will step onto the court for the first time this year on Wednesday at the Huntsman Center against rival Utah.
Yoeli is finally free.
He's ready to make the transition from one of the best scout team players in the country to the starting lineup again.
“Practice was great, weird and a little bit different but really good,” Childs said. “It was super fun to play with these guys again. It’s crazy how easy some of these guys make the game. Just being out there with Teej again, that connection we have after being here four years, just the way that some of our guys can shoot the ball, today was great.”
Childs said he’s picked up some solid basketball knowledge watching those first nine games from the bench.
“I learned lot about the flow of the game and the pace of the game that we need to play with,” Childs said. “A lot of times when you’re on the court and the coaches say ‘You need to do this and move the ball,’ you don’t really understand when you’re in the flow of the game. But sitting on the sideline it’s pretty easy to see when we look good and when we don’t. Also, from an emotional aspect I can see how positive energy from our leading guys can keep the team up.”
Childs said he’s worked hard to round out his game on both ends of the floor.
“I think just my motor,” he said. “I just want to go out and crash the glass, run the floor and try to do all the little things to help this team win. The guys are on a roll right now and everyone is playing great. I just want to try and go add a little bit.”
Childs is one of the top post players in the West and averaged 21.2 points and 9.7 rebounds last season. He’s such a dynamic presence on the floor and his teammates – who went 6-3 without him with wins against Houston, UCLA and Virginia Tech – are happy to have him back.
“It’s awesome,” senior guard Jake Toolson said. “I just like the energy today at practice, it was great. He’s just breathing new life into this team. It might take a little bit of time to adjust to what it’s like out there with games but I think with this group we have so many vets that we’re going to learn. We know how to play with other good players and we know how to make plays for each other. That’s the part that I’m excited about.”
BYU coach Mark Pope said he was proud of how his short-handed team defended and rebounded during Childs’ absence.
“It’s a miracle that we made it through nine games without being devastated in our front line by foul trouble,” he said. Credit to Kolby (Lee) and Dalt (Dalton Nixon) and Connor Harding, who played significant minutes at the four. These guys managed to make it through, holding on by a thread. Now we have a little bit more space, some more breathing room with fouls in our rotation with our bigs.
“I’m really incredibly proud of what these guys have done and how they’ve done it together. There are all kinds of things we haven’t been the best at but we’ve had the best locker room. I really believe that. That’s helped us win games and our guys have been invested.”
Once his 6-foot-8 All-American candidate is back in the lineup, what does Pope expect?
“It’s going to be interesting,” he said. “I really don’t know what we’re going to get from Yo because I’ve never had chance to coach him in a real game. I do know what we’ll see from Yoeli at the end of this journey of this season. We’re going to see a spectacular, incredibly well-rounded and intense player.
What we’re going to see on Wednesday is a guy who has been sitting for nine games and is super hungry. It’s his senior year. He’s really talented and probably feeling a lot of pressure and we’re going to help him through all of that. He’ll help us through that and we’ll see where we end up.”
Scouting Report
Utah is 5-2 this season with an impressive win at Nevada on Nov. 5 and losses to Coastal Carolina and Tulane at the Myrtle Beach Invitational before Thanksgiving. The Utes are talented but also very young. Sophomore guard Timmy Allen is averaging 19.4 points and making 55 percent from the field. Sophomore Both Gach is at 12.9 points per game and freshman point guard Riley Jones – son of Utah assistant coach Chris Jones – is averaging 11.1 points and 5.7 assists per game.
“They have a really talented backcourt,” Pope said. “Timmy is playing at really an elite level. This Both Gach might be a lottery pick because he’s so talented and so long. Riley Baton (6-9 So. F) is making shots right now. He’s shooting the heck out of the ball at the four and has been really good for them.
“Rylan Jones is a really talented point guard. He’s really young but super smart. He’s got the IQ of a 7th year grad senior with two medicals and a transfer year. They have some really talented young bigs. Brandon Carlson is going to be a big-time player.”
BYU has gotten the best of the Utes lately, winning 9 of the past 12 and 13 of the past 17 meetings. But the Cougars are just 49-74 against Utah in the Huntsman Center and last won there in 2011.
One thing is for sure: This is not a “just another game” situation for either team.
“I’m not really a balance guy,” Pope said. “I don’t believe in balance, I believe in ‘All in, all the time.’ We’re not trying to hold back or water it down and say it's just like every other game. Every game is the biggest game we’ve ever played. That game we played on Saturday against Montana Tech was the biggest game of our season so far. Then this is going to be the biggest game so far. It’s going to be personal and ugly and that’s why it’s so awesome.
“Players care about it and coaches care about it. All of us walk into the game angry and hungry and terrified all at the same time. You can’t ask for anything better. We look forward to these every year.”