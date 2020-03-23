For an intents and purposes, the basketball career of Yoeli Childs at BYU is over.
Some hold out hope that the NCAA will choose to give seniors a chance to come back and play next year, but the longer the coronavirus crisis continues the more that is unlikely.
Childs is one of those players who will probably always hold a special place in the hearts of Cougar fans because he chose to come back for his senior year instead of moving on to play professionally. The cancellation of the NCAA Tournament due to the virus was a tough blow, but Childs and his teammates had a spectacular 2019-20 season regardless. The Cougars finished 24-8 overall, took second in the West Coast Conference and would have likely been a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
If the highlight of the season is going to be the senior night victory in a sold out Marriott Center over No. 2 Gonzaga, that’s a good one.
Childs took to social media to thank BYU fans as he moves on to the next phase of his career. He wrote:
“During these unprecedented times, I just want to take a moment and thank the entire BYU community for the best 4 years of my life. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.
“I’m thankful for my brothers that all sacrificed more than anyone knows. We fought together all year and were ready to make our life long dreams a reality.
“I’m thankful for all the incredible coaches I’ve had during my time at BYU, and the belief they had in me. They pushed me and my brothers every day to be the best versions of ourselves on and off the court. I’m thankful for my wife and family for supporting me for so long and through all the crazy ups and downs this year has held.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity I’ve had to play for BYU and represent this university. I feel more pride in this university than I can express. Every night I had pride in my heart knowing my team and I were bringing joy to this amazing fan base. We felt your love and support through everything.
Going forward my focus will be on chasing my lifelong dream of playing in the NBA. I hope to have your continued love and support as I fight to reach my dreams and make you all proud. I will be a Cougar forever and represent this university to the best of my abilities, on and off the court for the rest of my life. Go cougs.”
Childs finished his career as the top rebounder in school history (1,053) and No. 6 in scoring with 2,031 points. He shot 54 percent from the field and totaled 159 blocks but never got a chance to play in an NCAA Tournament game.
He’ll still go into the history books as one of the best players in school history.