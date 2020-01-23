The BYU men’s basketball team has posted a 6-1 record with senior forward Yoeli Childs.
The team’s record without Childs?
8-5.
The one loss with Childs was in overtime at Utah, a game where if not for some untimely cramps the Cougars would have likely won.
Considering BYU’s strength of schedule – three of those losses without Childs are to the teams ranked No. 2 (Gonzaga), No. 3 (Kansas) and No. 4 (San Diego State) in this week’s Associated Press poll – the Cougars have done as well as could be expected without its leading scorer and rebounder.
How many teams could pull off an 8-5 record without their 20-and-10 guy?
But as the West Coast Conference schedule rolls on, the NCAA window for BYU gets tighter and tighter. Now standing at 3-2 in league play and 14-6 overall, the Cougars really can’t afford to lose many more games heading into this week’s Bay Area road trip.
BYU needs Childs back.
But when will he be available?
“Yesterday I was 100 % sure that I was 100 % not sure,” BYU coach Mark Pope said. “I need this dude. He makes our team better and he makes us deeper. We’ve just got to be sure that he comes back when it’s right so we can actually finish this season and not have a setback here.”
Childs, who sat out the first nine games of the season due to an NCAA suspension, suffered an open dislocation of his index finger on Jan 8. He began practicing again on Tuesday.
“He was a little bit rusty, as you would imagine,” Pope said. “It was the first time he’s had any contact (since the injury). It was nice to see him running around out there a little bit and nice for everybody to see. Clearly, Yoeli is a talented player. Clearly, we want him back and clearly, he makes a huge impact on the game. It’ll all be on whether he can catch a contested ball and finish at the rim.”
Pope said Childs wanted to get back on the floor the day after he suffered the injury.
“Yoeli was 100 % convinced he could have played with his bone sticking out of his finger,” Pope said. “He’s like, ‘I can go! Let’s go! Get me some duct tape!’ He’s super anxious to get back on the floor to be able to compete and perform.”
Breaking it down Pope and his staff like to track a number of statistics to evaluate and adjust their offense. The latest statistic to catch their eye is dribbles per possession. It’s an attempt to keep the ball from “sticking” and reminds the players to move the ball on the offensive end.
The Gonzaga loss provided some more numbers for the players to focus on.
“There’s nothing super complicated,” Pope said. “It’s a lot of the same numbers you are looking at on the stat sheet. We can’t get beat by 16 on the glass, we can’t get beat by 13 on the free throw line and the list goes on. We can’t give up three transition baskets in 52 seconds. We can’t do that.”
Scouting report
Pacific is a very difficult matchup for the BYU guard line. The Tigers have guards with NBA bodies (Jahlil Tripp and Georgia Tech transfer Justin Moore) that frequently get to the foul line. Tripp has shot 133 free throws this season, which is seventh in the country. Pacific has shot 443 free throws this season in 21 games (21.1 per contest). BYU has shot just 273 (13.7 per game) with Jake Toolson shooting the most at just 48 attempts.
“He’s such a special player,” Pope said. “The team has taken on (Coach) Damon (Stoudamire) and Tripp’s demeanor and it’s serving them really, really well right now. Damon has his team playing really hard. They are winning every 50-50 ball and number zero (Tripp) leads in terms of demeanor, intensity and physicality.”
On Jan. 4, Pacific did something BYU couldn’t do – beat Saint Mary’s in Moraga. The Tigers prevailed in four overtimes 107-99 with Tripp going for 39 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.
The Tigers losses in league play have come to San Francisco (79-75) and Santa Clara (84-80).
BYU’s challenge on Thursday extends to the offensive end. Pacific is No. 1 in the WCC in points allowed (63.8) and opponent’s field goal percentage (.397).
“Pacific is really good right now and they are beating teams,” Pope said. “Santa Clara is in the middle of a great season. San Francisco is in the middle of a great season. Right now the middle of the league is thick. You can throw BYU and Saint Mary’s into the middle of the league right now because there is a five-way tie for second. The ‘Zags maybe separated themselves a little bit right now, but there is this mob of us behind them trying to fight out who’s going to get a shot at catching them.”