Complications from the COVID-19 virus have compressed the BYU men’s basketball preseason schedule.
How much, you ask?
Contemplate these numbers: Last year, BYU opened its preseason schedule on November 1 (an exhibition game against UT Tyler) and finished on December 28 with a home game against Oral Roberts. That schedule yielded 16 games in 58 days.
In 2020, the NCAA pushed the preseason start back to November 25. The Cougars began preseason play against Westminster and will finish on Dec. 23 against Weber State at Vivint SmartHome Arena. That means playing 11 games in just 29 days.
The end result is that BYU — along with most other teams in college basketball — have had far fewer practice days to fine tune and fix issues that have surfaced.
To heighten the degree of difficulty, Friday’s matchup at No. 18 San Diego State is the sixth consecutive game for the Cougars against a KenPom Top 100 opponent.
“This lets us learn as much as we possibly can about our team as quickly as we can,” BYU coach Mark Pope said. “All of the challenges these guys have faced in this first three-week stand is mostly getting to see inside and getting to see what we’re made of. It’s what was has been most impressive and bodes well for us to have a chance to grow into a great team.”
Some lessons learned:
- Senior guard Alex Barcello has made a pretty seamless transition from complimentary player to team leader.
- Freshman Caleb Lohner, junior Richard Harward and junior college transfer Gideon George are tremendous rebounders.
- Newcomer Matt Haarms and his 7-foot-3-inch frame can have an amazing impact on the game.
- The depth on this team is a great value.
- The Cougars have been resilient responding after losses to USC and Boise State with wins against St. John’s and Utah. That means that since Pope took over for the 2019-20 season BYU hasn’t lost back-to-back games.
There’s more, but that’s a good start.
“There were several places this preseason where things just didn’t feel right and these guys didn’t go away,” Pope said. “This is a complicated roster right now because these guys have to be prepared to deliver on a huge game on in a limited minutes game as we figure this deal out.”
Who can see them?BYU has yet to play a home game in front of a crowd bigger than 100 or so family members. No fans will be allowed into Viejas Arena for the BYU-San Diego State game. When the Cougars play Weber State on Dec. 23 in Vivint SmartHome Arena next week, 1,500 tickets will be sold.
“We are so grateful we get to play under any circumstances,” Pope said. “But our fans win us games. That’s just the truth. This Marriott Center home court advantage with our fans is real. We’re missing them right now.”
Scouting ReportFriday’s game at Viejas Arena against No. 18 San Diego State is probably the Cougars’ biggest challenge of the preseason. The Aztecs — who are 35-2 since the start of the 2019-20 season — are 5-0 with solid wins against UCLA (73-58), Pepperdine (65-60) and No. 23 Arizona State (80-68).
“You talk about how devastating it was for us last year, San Diego State was probably going to be No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament,” Pope said. “They put together an incredible season and they are as good if not better this year. They are so dominant on the glass and they’re probably one of the top-ranked defensive teams in the entire country.”
Senior guard Jordan Schakel is one of the top shooting guards in the country and made 5-of-7 from the 3-point line in last year’s 76-71 Aztec win at the Marriott Center. He had 25 points in the win against Arizona State.
Where SDSU can be elite is on the defensive end, where they allow just 57 points per game. KenPom has the Aztecs defensive efficiency as the 19th best in the country.
“They take your ball and take every rebound,” Pope said. “They make it really hard by pass or dribble or bounce to make it into the lane. It’s going to be a great challenge for us. It’s a huge opportunity for us to go see where we are.”
Women’s hoops adds gameThe Utah Valley women’s basketball program had to pause this week due to a positive COVID-19 test, postponing games against both BYU and Southern Utah.
That opened the door for the Cougars and Thunderbirds to schedule a game on Friday. BYU will travel to Cedar City for a noon tip against SUU.
The Cougars lead the overall series 18-4 but the Thunderbirds won the last meeting, a 67-64 victory in Cedar City in 2018.