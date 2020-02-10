BYU men's basketball players weren't the only ones having a hot night on the court Saturday.
Cosmo displayed quite the feat of athletics during the BYU's game against San Fransisco at the Marriott Center.
With the aid of a group of men throwing him into the air, Cosmo flew from the three-point line, caught a basketball and slammed it through the hoop.
The video of Cosmo's dunk has gained a fair amount of attention on social media — Sports Center's Twitter account posted the it, along with several others.
COSMO THE COUGAR FROM THE 3-POINT LINE 🔥— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 9, 2020
(via ericrwatson/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/nYemyxW369