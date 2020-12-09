After one of the worst starts to a game in program history, the BYU men’s basketball team found a way to fight back Wednesday against Boise State.
The Cougars fell behind by two touchdowns early (14-0), took over eight minutes to score a point and trailed by as many as 16 points in a woeful offensive display.
A spirited comeback fell short, however, as the visiting Broncos held on for a 74-70 victory.
Alex Barcello made a 3-pointer with 4:30 to play and the Cougars pulled to within four, 65-61. Brandon Averette sank a runner in the lane with 1:16 to play to get to within two and Barcello’s spinning drive fell in with 37.1 seconds left to tie the game at 70.
The dagger from Boise State came from Emmanuel Akot, who sank a wide-open 3-pointer with 13 seconds to play to give the Broncos a 73-70 lead.
BYU had the ball with a chance to tie but Barcello missed a contested 3-pointer in the finals seconds and BSU made a free throw for the final margin.
“He (Barcello) had an option for the three and we had a hammer on the weak side, which we kind of messed up,” Cougar coach Mark Pope said. “But Alex came off and had an open look and we’re going to take that every single time. We just put ourselves in an unfortunate situation. The last ten minutes we really struggled to guard. We fouled too much. We just weren’t together on defense in the second half.”
Barcello finished with 22 points and Matt Haarms scored a career-high 18 for BYU (5-2). RayJ Dennis led Boise State (3-1) with 19 points and Abu Kigab added 14, 12 in the second half.
“I’m proud of the guys for how we fought back and got into the game,” Barcello said. “From the get-go we should have been locked in more. We should have had more energy and more fight. We should have started that earlier on the tip.”
The Cougars missed three front ends of one-and-ones – two by Richard Harward and another from Haarms – that could have made a difference in the second half. The home team finished 11 of 18 (61%) from the foul line.
If BYU had a worst start to a game since the shot clock era, it doesn’t come to mind. The Cougars were 0-for-8 from the field (0-for-6 from the 3-point line) with six turnovers in the game’s first eight minutes, falling behind by two touchdowns (14-0) after a fast break dunk by Dennis.
“We weren’t trusting our offense,” Haarms said. “The slow start can largely be attributed to us not listening to Coach. Every time we get away from it, that kind of stuff happens. Every time we trust the coaches, it works. We’ve got to learn that the home court advantage really isn’t as big as it normally is. We don’t have that big 16,000 strong crowd. We have to get ourselves ready for games.”
Finally, Haarms broke the drought at the 11:54 mark, laying the ball on a nice pass from Barcello. Derrick Alston Jr. scored five straight points to push the Broncos lead to 19-5 with 8:00 to play in the half.
Barcello, BYU’s leading scorer, didn’t score or even get off a shot until the final minute of the first half. After making two free throws, Barcello drained a 3-pointer with five seconds to play to pull the Cougars to within nine points, 30-21, at the half.
The Marriott Center record for least points scored in a half by a BYU team, by the way, was in 1982 (pre-shot clock) when the Cougars scored just 12 against Wyoming.
BYU shot 7-of-21 (33 percent) from the field and Barcello’s last-second make was the Cougars first 3-pointer to go down after missing nine straight to start the game.
BYU also committed 11 turnovers in the first 20 minutes, with Boise State converting those turnovers in 10 points.
BYU trailed by eight points with 13 minutes to play but finally found some offense, getting 3-pointers from Spencer Johnson and Wyatt Lowell to close to within two, 48-46, with 10:36 remaining, setting up the final run.
“The difference in this game is we came out in the second half and stayed dialed in and locked in emotionally to the game, if not executing efficiently,” Pope said. “That’s the foundation. If we can learn to be dialed in and manage the frustration in the game, that gives us a chance to actually grow.
“We had 11 turnovers and three assists in the first half and three turnovers and 11 assists in the second half. That tells the story about how we play, This is a group that is young together. We just have to grow in how we share and move the ball.”
BYU hosts the University of Utah on Saturday in the 260th meeting on the basketball floor between the two schools.