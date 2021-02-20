Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 39F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.