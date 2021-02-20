BYU freshman Caleb Lohner blew up Pacific’s defensive game plan on Thursday.
The Tigers had pushed the Cougars to double overtime before losing in Provo on January 30, so they probably felt they knew BYU’s personnel pretty well. Lohner totaled four points and eight rebounds in 21 minutes in that game. He also missed a pair of free throws at the end of regulation that would have given the Cougars the win.
The scouting report for Lohner probably looked something like this: “Very active rebounder, have to get a body on him. Not a great ballhandler, pressure him into turnovers. Doesn’t shoot the 3 well. Focus should be keeping him off the boards.”
Lohner made his first five 3-pointers and finished 5 of 6 from beyond the arc in the Cougars 80-52 demolition of Pacific in Stockton. There would be no extra basketball in this one: Lohner and his teammates made sure of that rather quickly, getting out to a double digit lead in the first half and crushing the Tigers in the second.
Lohner said he saw this coming.
This is exactly what I envisioned,” he said on the BYU Radio Network. “These last 10 days of not playing, we’ve been working so hard. A lot of teams in the country right now aren’t practicing as hard. There’s all these big gaps of not playing games. I think we really took advantage of that time. We just got better. I think it showed on the court tonight from everything — our offense, our defense, rebounding the ball, being in the right spots, making the simple play.”
Lohner also helped create the highlight of the night late in the second half. He stole the ball from the Tigers and passed ahead on the break to teammate Brandon Averette. Showing astonishing speed for a young man 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds, Lohner sprinted to the rim, took an alley-oop pass from Averette and threw down a ferocious two-handed slam.
“That play in transition was awesome,” Pope said. “His athleticism is extraordinary. We see his athleticism over and over. He came up with a couple of incredible offensive rebounds that you just don’t see at any level in college basketball.”
Pope also praised Lohner’s defense on Pacific’s Jeremiah Bailey, who came into Thursday having scored 49 points in his past two games. Bailey finished just 1 of 7 from the field (0 for 5 from the 3-point line) and scored two points.
“The best thing Caleb did tonight was his defensive performance,” Pope said. “We talked about Jeremiah Bailey the whole last week. He’s put on a show the last two games. He’s been on fire. Caleb was fundamentally sound defensively the entire night. That’s not easy.”
Scouting Report
Loyola Marymount (6-3 WCC, 11-6 overall) went through a two-week stretch in early February of canceled or postponed games. The Lions have been on fire lately and have won four straight, including Thursday’s 68-63 victory at San Francisco. On Tuesday, senior Eli Scott scored a career-high 37 points in a 76-73 win against Santa Clara.
LMU, which will compete in its third game of the week on Saturday against BYU, used just six players in the win at San Francisco.
Defending Scott will be a big key for the Cougars in LA.
“Eli Scott has been the most versatile player in our league the past two years,” Pope said. “He’s a point forward for them and causes problems on all levels. He’s shooting a little bit better this year. He’s a really physical player, plays under the rim and works out of the post. In the half court he’s maybe the best passer in our league. He’s going to be a real problem and he has an unbelievable group complimenting him this year.”
On the Lions bench will be one of Pope’s former Kentucky teammates, Allen Edwards, who joined Stan Johnson’s staff this season.