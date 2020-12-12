It’s clear that the BYU men’s basketball team has issues scoring against teams with long, athletic defenders.
BYU’s two losses — 79-53 to USC at the Roman Legends Classic and 74-70 to Boise State in the Marriott Center on Wednesday — followed an unsettling pattern where the Cougars struggle to score in the first half. BYU had 20 points in the first half against the Trojans and 21 points in the first 20 minutes against the Broncos, failing to score a single point for over eight minutes to start the game.
Boise State’s starting lineup included 6-foot-9 Derrick Alston Jr., 6-7 Abu Kigab and 6-9 Emmanuel Akot, all players who can defend multiple positions.
BYU faces the University of Utah on Saturday and No. 24 San Diego State on Dec. 18, two long, athletic teams that present similar challenges.
“It was super frustrating for us,” BYU coach Mark Pope said after Wednesday’s loss. “Their length really bothered us. We had 11 turnovers in the first half and they must have had 20 deflections on our ball handlers, which was really disappointing. We were stagnant and had no pace, no flow. It’s a domino effect and a real immature approach to the game. That’s what we’re dealing with right now offensively.”
The Cougars did recover from that 14-0 deficit to start the game, tying the score at 70-all in the final minute. BYU shot 61 percent from the field in the second half against Boise State. Leading scorer Alex Barcello, who didn’t even attempt a shot until the final minute of the first half, scored 17 of his 22 points in the second 20 minutes. Richard Harward (8 points) and Dallin Johnson (10 points on 4 of 5 from the field) gave the Cougars a big offensive lift in the second half as well.
Unfortunately, BYU’s defense broke down too often in the second half. Boise State made 58% from the field and was 6 of 10 from the 3-point line. The Cougars lost Abu Kigab (12 of his 14 points in the second half) at key times and left Emmanuel Akot alone at the top of the key in the final seconds, which led to the Broncos game-winning 3-pointer.
Pope said they would get things fixed on both ends.
“We need a little bit more flow and a little bit more trust,” Pope said. “We’ve just got to get better. We have to make some serious progress in the next three weeks, some serious headway in just trusting it and these guys believing.”
SCOUTING REPORTDue to COVID-19 cancellations Utah opened the season in an unusual way: Against a Pac-12 opponent. The Utes dominated Washington 76-62 and on Tuesday handled Idaho State 75-59.
So far Utah has presented a balanced attack with six players averaging nine points per game or better. Senior guard Alphonso Plummer is averaging 17 points per contest to lead the offense.
Last year, Yoeli Childs returned from his nine-game suspension to lead BYU to a double-digit lead over the Utes in the Huntsman Center, scoring 29 points in 25 minutes before cramps took him out of the game. Utah eventually rallied for a 102-95 overtime victory.
The Cougars struggled to guard 6-6 swingman Timmy Allen, who was 12 of 20 for the field and scored 27 points. BYU also had trouble staying in front of then-freshman guard Rylen Jones, who scored a career-high 25 points and hit a clutch 3-pointer in the final minute of regulation to force the overtime session.
This week, Allen said last year’s win against BYU was the highlight of his career.
BYU freshman forward Caleb Lohner originally committed to the Ute program out of Wasatch Academy but changed his mind this summer.
““Truthfully, I could care less,” Allen said this week. “If somebody doesn’t want to be a part of this program, that’s not my concern. He’s at BYU now, so it doesn’t matter to me. It doesn’t matter to us. If you are not part of us, we don’t really care.”
Saturday’s contest will be the 261st meeting between the two schools. The Cougars hold a slim 131-129 advantage in the series.
The Marriott Center is generally sold out for a BYU-Utah game, but instead of playing in front of 19,000 screaming fans on Saturday only player’s families will be allowed in the arena.
“They got us last year at their place,” Barcello said. “It’s a huge rivalry. We have to come in ready to battle. Whatever the game is giving us we have to fight the entire game and stay locked in on our scout. Some of the scout we didn’t execute (against Boise State) and it showed clearly. That’s why we lost the game.”
Purdue grad transfer Matt Haarms added, “I understand that they hate us and we hate them. They’re going to try to take our head off on every single play. That’s how it is. I come from a place with a big rivalry. Indiana-Purdue is one of the biggest rivalries in the country so I understand how that works. I understand you’ve got to step up at the beginning of those big games.”