BYU and San Diego State announced Friday the two schools have agreed to a home-and-home men's basketball series for 2020 and 2021.
The first meeting will be at San Diego State in Viejas Arena on Dec. 1, 2020, with the second game to be played in the Marriott Center during the 2021-22 season.
The Cougars and Aztecs, former league foes in the Western Athletic Conference and the Mountain West, have met 74 times with BYU holding a 48-26 advantage all-time. The two teams played this last season with San Diego State winning a 76-71 thriller in Provo.
It was the Cougars only home loss of the 2019-20 season. BYU was 14-1 in the Marriott Center, including a 91-78 win against No. 2 Gonzaga on Feb. 22.
In his first year at the helm, Mark Pope led the Cougars to a record of 24-8 in 2019-20 and a final national ranking of No. 18/16 in the AP and USA Today Coaches Polls. The season featured a nine-game win streak to finish West Coast Conference play that included a 91-78 home win over No. 2 Gonzaga on senior night. BYU was projected as a No. 6 seed in the 2020 NCAA Tournament by Joe Lunardi before the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
San Diego State finished 2019-20 with a 30-2 record and a No. 6 national ranking. The Aztecs won the Mountain West regular season title with a record of 17-1 and were on track to receive a No. 2 seed in the 2020 NCAA Tournament.
Tipoff times and broadcast plans will be determined at a later date.