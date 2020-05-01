Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming E and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming E and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%.