NAPOLI, Italy - BYU wrapped up its four-game swing in Italy with an 81-55 win against LCC International Friday at Palazetto dello Sport.

Sophomore forward Kolby Lee led the way with a double-double, posting 16 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Sophomore guard Blaze Nield added a double-double of his own with 11 points, 10 assists and two steals while Evan Troy hit 3 of 5 from 3-point range and scored 13 points.

The Cougars outrebounded LCC International 46-28 and had 21 assists and 11 steals and hit 10 3-pointers.

BYU outscored LCC International in each quarter, leading 21-12 after the first and 50-29 at the half. The Cougars cruised from there, winning the second half 31-26 for the 81-55 victory.

