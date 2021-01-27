For the second straight game, BYU played to a double-digit lead against Pepperdine.
This time, the Waves were able to complete the comeback, earning a 76-73 win at Firestone Fieldhouse on Wednesday afternoon.
Last Saturday, the Cougars were able to hold off a late Pepperdine surge by making key plays down the stretch in the Marriott Center. This time, all BYU could do was miss shots and commit turnovers when the game was on the line.
Down by a point (74-73) with under 30 seconds to play, the Cougars looked mostly lost offensively trying to create an opportunity to take the lead.
“We thought we'd get something downhill and they blew it up early,” BYU coach Mark Pope said. “We ended up in our general escape offense. There are a million things we could have done differently. We could have gotten the ball in AB’s hands (Alex Barcello), we could have called time out or we could have brought it up and reset, none of which we did. We chose the wrong one.”
Spencer Johnson eventually drove to the basket but was raked by the Waves' Colbey Ross. Johnson lost his footing and the ball with 16.4 seconds to play and Ross made a pair of free throws for a three-point Pepperdine lead. BYU ran a play that resulted in an open 3-pointer for Barcello but the senior guard – who was 1 of 6 from beyond the arc – missed the shot that would have tied the game.
“We’re super disappointed,” Pope said. “Pepperdine is a really good team. We know that they are really talented, well-prepared and well-coached. Lorenzo (Romar) did a great job and I did a poor job tonight.”
BYU was miserable from the field in the second half, shooting 11 of 28 (39%) from the field and 2 for 10 (20%) from the 3-point line. Over both halves, the Cougars were just 5 of 20 (25%) from beyond the arc.
Johnson led BYU with 15 points on 6 of 8 from the field. Barcello finished with 12 points and Caleb Lohner scored all 11 of his points in the first half.
“I was putting my guys in bad situations, that’s it,” Pope said. “We were trying to penetrate gap where there is no gap and that was a bad idea on my side. I was getting guys post catches in the wrong position with the wrong matchups. I was pushing these guys to go in transition when we shouldn’t be. We’ve got to do better and we will.”
Ross led Pepperdine (3-2 WCC, 7-7 overall) with 19 points – hitting 11 of 13 from the free throw line – while adding seven rebounds and six assists. Kessler Edwards added 18 for the Waves.
Kolby Lee scored inside and Barcello hit his only 3-pointer of the game to start the second half, giving the Cougars a 42-32 lead. A pair of free throws from Brandon Averette pushed the BYU advantage to 11, 44-33 with 18:17 to play. Pepperdine slowly crept back into the game as the Cougars hit a dry spell offensively, scoring just one basket in the next five minutes. A three-point play by Ross gave the Waves their first lead of the game, 49-48, with 12:12 remaining.
The second half featured 10 ties and nine lead changes as the two teams battled back and forth. Johnson sank a 3-pointer with 2:05 to play to tie the game at 71 all.
On a key possession, Pepperdine managed three offensive rebounds, with Jan Zidek finally tossing the ball in the basket for a 73-71 lead with 55 seconds to play. BYU got a quick basket from Richard Harward to tie the game up, but wouldn’t score again.
“From the get-go they were more physical than us and that should never happen with our team this year,” Lee said. “We have a lot of big bodies and that’s unacceptable. We have to look within ourselves and respond. It’s tough to play a Division I team back to back, especially a good team like this. Very few teams do it. We should have gotten it done tonight, but we didn’t.”
The Cougars (4-2, 13-4), who haven’t lost two games in a row since Pope took over the program in 2019, have a game scheduled next Tuesday at San Diego. A Saturday contest at home with San Francisco was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests in the USF program.