Better call AAA.
Thought we'd get that out of the way early.
The BYU men's basketball coaching staff has landed another raw but incredibly talented foreign big man to its current recruiting class in the form of the wonderfully named Atiki Ally Atiki.
Hence the AAA joke.
Jeff Goodman for (@goodmanhoops) and JUCO Advocate both reported that the 6-foot-11 Atiki has committed to Mark Pope and the Cougars. In November, the Cougars signed 6-7 forward Fousseyni Traore to a letter of intent. Traore plays at Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant and is originally from South Africa.
Atiki's story is pretty incredible. He is originally from Mwanza, Tanzania and spent the past two years playing at the London Basketball Academy in Ontario, Canada. Seeing his "before" and "after" pictures make it clear Atiki has gone through a significant physical transformation.
Atiki reportedly also had offers from West Virginia, Oklahoma, and San Diego. In addition, Michigan State and Baylor also showed interested.
Pope and his staff have worked hard to recruit foreign athletes. Matt Haarms (The Netherlands) and Gideon George (Nigeria) are currently on the BYU roster and Atiki and Traore will join the team this summer.
BYU's 2021-22 roster will be interesting, to say the least. The NCAA has granted basketball players an additional year of eligibility. Haarms, a grad transfer from Purdue, has said previously this would be his only season in Provo. Seniors Alex Barcello and Brandon Averette have yet to make a decision.