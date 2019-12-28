How does a team go from shooting 33% from the 3-point line to 41%?
It’s been 10 years since BYU has shot better than 40% from beyond the arc, and that team included Jimmer Fredette, Jackson Emery and Tyler Haws. Last year, the Cougars were 33% and struggled to find enough 3-point shooting in big games.
Yoeli Childs said this year’s Cougars are the best shooting team he’s ever been on and the numbers bear that out. Certainly, it’s helped that the roster includes former Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year Jake Toolson (who transferred from Utah Valley) and Alex Barcello (who transferred from Arizona). Those two players are shooting 43% and 46%, respectively, through 14 games.
Maybe the most notable aspect of the 3-point shooting is how the team is getting those shots.
“I think when you play the right way, shots fall,” said BYU senior forward Yoeli Childs, himself making 70% (7 of 10) from the 3-point line. “Coach (Mark) Pope talks a lot about making the right plays and if you make the right plays, the ball finds you. What’s on my mind on the offensive end is that if someone is open, I give them the ball. We trust each other. We trust that if the next guy is more open, we give them the ball.
“When you’re able to trust each other and share the ball and play the right way then shots fall a lot more. Coach calls it the karma of the game.”
The players have obviously put in the time in getting shots up outside of practice hours. During practice, the Shot Tracker system allows for deeper dives into the analytics by the players.
Pope has another idea of why the Cougars are shooting the ball well.
“Clearly, it’s coaching,” Pope joked. “But really, we have a bunch of seniors on this team. Every single day, the coaching staff drives them crazy with having the same kind of focus on shooting the ball. The shots that Jake and TJ (Haws) turned down to get other guys shots, that’s crazy. Our trajectory is really positive because of the shots guys are getting and the way they are approaching those shots. It’s a winning formula for us.”
Another part of the winning formula can be seen in the team’s assist numbers. BYU had 25 assists in last week’s 91-61 thrashing of Weber State.
“Our assist opportunities were close to 50,” Pope said. “That’s where we need to live and our guys continue to share the ball.”
Scouting Report
BYU handled Oral Roberts last year fairly easily, winning 85-65 in the Marriott Center. Childs scored 24 points and pulled down 14 rebounds and the Cougars outrebounded the Golden Eagles, 52-37.
Oral Roberts, which won just 11 games last season, has seven victories so far this year, but only three of those wins have come against Division I opponents. The Golden Eagles have won four games in a row against Haskell (95-55), Central Oklahoma (69-57), Chicago State (97-59) and Missouri State (82-72).
Senior Emmanuel Nzekwesi (16.1 points, 8.7 rebounds per game) and sophomore Kevin Obanor (11.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg) are both 6-foot-8 and will be a handful for BYU to guard inside.
Oral Roberts is No. 10 in the country in rebounds per game (42.42) and No. 30 in rebound margin (plus-7).
“Our nonconference schedule started off with some huge rebounding challenges,” Pope said. “We’re finishing nonconference with another massive rebounding challenge. Wait until you see these dudes walk into the gym. Their front line is so big and so physical … they’re like all four Kaufusi brothers. If they (Oral Roberts) have an identity in the four years since Paul (Mills) took over, it’s that they rebound. The question is always, ‘Can we grow rebounding the ball?’ It’s always a mob mentality for us on the glass.”
Arkansas-Little Rock grad transfer Deondre Burns (13.8 ppg, 38% from 3) and freshman Max Abmas (13.9 ppg) anchor the guard line for the Golden Eagles.
BYU sophomore big man Kolby Lee is making a quicker than expected recovery from a minor knee injury and may be available to play some minutes on Saturday, according to Pope.
In addition, Haws will tie for the nation’s second-longest active consecutive starts streak on Saturday at 116 games. He is two games away from tying Devin Durrant for fourth in BYU history.