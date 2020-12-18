For the second year in a row, BYU led San Diego State deep into the second half.
This time, the Cougars figured out a way to secure a stunning victory.
The No. 18 Aztecs stormed back from a down 14 points to tie the game with just under two minutes remaining, but Brandon Averette dropped in a clutch 3-pointer with 51.5 seconds to play and the Cougars made six straight free throws to hold on for a 72-62 win at Viejas Arena on Friday.
“Can we just be excited about this win?” BYU coach Mark Pope told the CBS Sports Network broadcast crew. Then later on the BYU Sports Network post-game show he said, “I don’t think we're, like, poetry in motion on the court right now, but man, it’s just beautiful ugly. Our guys responded at every turn. It’s super fun and I wish every BYU fan could have been in this gym because it was awesome.”
Last season, BYU had a nine-point lead against San Diego State in Provo when the visitors rallied for a win, going a little nuts from the 3-point line late.
It happened again.
The Cougars led by 15 points at halftime, by as many as 17 points early in the second half and still held a 14-point advantage, 61-47, with 5:20 remaining in the game. San Diego State’s Matt Mitchell — who topped the Aztecs with 35 points and scored 26 after halftime — led a 14-0 charge by the home team with a trio of 3-pointers. His steal and dunk with 1:52 to play tied the game at 61-all.
BYU held a 63-62 lead with under a minute left and needed a big play.
It was provided by Averette, who took a handoff from Barcello and calmly drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 66-62 lead.
“This was a huge win for us,” Averette said. “We say this every game, but Coach Pope was telling us this would be the hardest game of the year because of how well they (SDSU) play defense and how they turn guys over and covert the turnovers into offense. I missed a few shots and didn’t score in the first half, but I didn’t worry about it. I focused on the defensive end and I knew the shots would come to me. I just finished the shot and shot it with confidence.”
After Averette’s big triple, Schakel slipped on the floor and committed a traveling violation with 38 seconds remaining. Barcello had four free throws and Connor Harding added a pair as BYU claimed the biggest win of the season.
“In the pregame I was having these nightmares of us having zero points in the first 19 minutes of the game,” Pope said. “That’s what they (SDSU) have done. They’d only had one team score over 60 points against them all year. I think there’s a legitimate chance they don’t lose another game this year. So it was great to get out of here with a win.”
Schakel, who scored 25 in the Aztecs’ big win against Arizona State last week, had 19 points on 7 of 9 from the 3-point line when the SDSU won in Provo last November. On Friday he was just 1 of 9 from the field for three points.
Barcello topped BYU (7-2) with 22 points on 7 of 11 from the field and added seven rebounds and seven assists. Matt Haarms and Averette added 10 points each, with all 10 of Averette’s points coming in the second half.
BYU hammered San Diego State (5-1) on the boards 40-26, had a 22-11 advantage in bench scoring and outscored the home team in the paint 30-20.
Mitchell was 12 of 17 from the field for the Aztecs but his teammates were a combined 9 of 40 (22%).
The Cougars came out strong defensively, holding San Diego State to just 7 of 28 (25%) from the field in the first half. A trio of 3-pointers — two from Trevin Knell and one from Barcello — pushed the Cougars advantage to 11 at 21-10 with 9:27 to play and BYU led 35-20 at halftime.
The Cougars will host Texas Southern at the Marriott Center on Monday and conclude the preseason next Wednesday with a matchup against Weber State at Vivint SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City.