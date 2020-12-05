Alex Barcello loves beating Utah State and he's getting pretty good at it.
On Saturday Barcello waved goodbye to Aggie fans in the Spectrum after sealing a 67-64 victory by sinking a pair of clutch free throws with 6.3 seconds to play.
Last season, he banged in a late 3-pointer at Vivint SmartHome Arena to send Utah State home with a loss.
“There was a lot of energy in the gym tonight,” said Barcello, who led BYU with 23 points. “You could feel it. That’s why we play the game. That’s what we live for. That’s why we practice, to come in here and play games with high energy and try to compete.”
The Cougars have now won three in a row over the Aggies in the Spectrum and nine consecutive overall. On Saturday, only 1,600 fans were allowed into the arena, which seats 16,000, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
BYU led by as many as 11 points in the second half but Utah State rallied and tied the game at 58 with five minutes left.
With under a minute to play and the score tied at 61, freshman Caleb Lohner fed the ball to an open Connor Harding in the corner. Harding – who was just 2 of 9 shooting the ball – nailed the 3-pointer for a 64-61 lead. Both teams made one of two free throws and BYU clung to a 65-64 edge with 11.9 seconds to play.
Harding – a former high school quarterback – tossed a length-of-the-court pass to Barcello against the Utah State pressure. He barely stayed in bounds before getting fouled. Barcello drilled both free throws to make it 67-64 and Rollie Worster’s 3-pointer bounced off the front rim before the final buzzer sounded.
“The out-of-bounds play was what was drawn up during the time out,” Barcello said. “If I didn’t have an open catch we would have gotten the ball to BA (Brandon Averette). I give all the credit to Connor on that throw. Holy cow, what a great pass. And then he made that great shot in the corner. It reminded me a little bit of last year. As soon as he shot it, I knew it was going in.”
Lohner added 11 points and six rebounds and finally found his range from beyond the arc. Coming into the game, Lohner was 0-for-11 from the 3-point line but made 3 of 4 against Utah State. Matt Haarms added eight points and four blocks. Junior college transfer Spencer Johnson gave the Cougars great minutes off the bench and finished with seven points.
Utah State big man Neemias Queta led the Aggies (1-3) with 18 points and eight rebounds but was just 7 of 18 from the field, thanks in large part to Haarms’ defense.
“Every time we come to Logan it’s an adventure beyond an adventure,” BYU coach Mark Pope said. “The outcome is always 100 percent uncertain unless they run you out of the gym. Having fans in the building was just heaven, and these fans don’t even like us. It was just fun to have people in the gym.
“We did not play well but we played with big freaking hearts. We managed our frustration and everyone was just hanging in there. If you do that as one piece of the game, you always have a chance to win. I couldn’t be prouder of my guys.”
BYU (5-1) led by ten at halftime after trailing by as many as six early. The Cougars took a 21-20 lead at the 8:28 mark after five straight points from Johnson off the bench. Barcello knocked in a 3-pointer and made a pair of free throws to get BYU to a 37-27 advantage and it was 39-29 at the half.
Barcello was perfect shooting the ball in the first half – 4 of 4 field goals, 2 of 2 from the 3-point line and 2 of 2 from the foul line – for 12 points.
Early in the second half Averette shoved Worster after a hard foul and both players were assessed a technical foul, belying the intensity of the action. BYU took an 11-point lead, 55-44, when Johnson scored on a reverse layup with 10:47 to play.
The Cougars – who were playing their third game of the week and sixth game in the past 10 days – hit a dry spell offensive and the Aggies went on a 12-2 run to pull within one point at 57-56 with six minutes left, setting up the tense finish.
“I did sense my team felt fatigue with ten minutes left,” Pope said. “We just traveled across the country and this is our third in-state rivalry game. I think all of that had an impact on us in the last ten minutes. That’s going to happen. But when you get to see your team bounce back from the USC debacle the other night, and then to come in here and have enough heart to win, I wouldn’t trade that for anything. If there’s one characteristic in a team I would choose, I would have that. These guys are proving they have it.”
BYU will take on Boise State (Wednesday) and the University of Utah (Saturday) in the Marriott Center this week.