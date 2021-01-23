Why is BYU such a strong second half team?
Cougar coach Mark Pope has some ideas.
BYU outscored Portland 58-37 in the second half of Thursday’s 95-67 victory in the Marriott Center, extending a trend of big second-half performances. Earlier this season, the Cougars scored just 21 points in the first half at home against Boise State but scored 49 in the second and fell just short of a huge comeback. Last week, BYU produced 22-2 runs in the second half of wins on the road at Saint Mary’s and San Francisco.
This season, the Cougars are scoring around nine points per game more in the second half of games — 34.5 points per first half and 43.3 in the second. That doesn’t seem like a lot but it is a very positive sign.
“One of the strengths of this team is we have a lot of pieces, right?” Pope said. “During the course of a game we get to feel out those pieces. The guys have done a nice job responding in terms of lots of pieces to play with and finding the right. I’ve been proud of that. Also, energy wise the guys on the floor are fresh really the whole game. With very few exceptions we can keep fresh bodies out there and I think that wears on teams also.”
Of course, it doesn’t always work that way.
Back in December, BYU led San Diego State 35-20 at halftime but was outscored in the second before holding on for a win. Lately, though, the Cougars seem to have a lot of energy and commitment the longer the game goes on.
“We’ve kind of joked around little bit about that,” senior guard Alex Barcello said. “We’re always focused on our approach coming into every game. We want to be the first to give a punch but it’s about how we respond when things don’t go our way. It just so happens that the last three games and a couple of games earlier on in the non-conference we had to respond in the second half because we didn’t have too great of a first half.
“That just shows how tough we are and that we can battle through adversity. I’m really proud of these guys because that’s a hard thing to do. These guys are really coming together and we’re making it happen right now.”
Grad transfer Matt Haarms, who was perfect from the field (9 of 9) and from the foul line (4 of 4) against Portland, said the Cougars welcome the hard path.
“We’re a good team but don’t go ranking us the AP No. 1 just yet,” he said. “We have a lot of growing to do. We’re not a team that’s just better than people. We’re just a team that plays hard. We’re a team that grinds out opponents and we can’t forget that because that’s our identity.”
Handing them out
BYU finished with 28 assists against Portland, which included six each for Barcello and freshman Caleb Lohner. For Lohner, it was a career high. The 28 assists was a season high for the Cougars, surpassing the mark of 27 set in the opener against Westminster.
Last week, BYU had just six assists against Saint Mary’s and 10 against San Francisco.
“Those are two teams in the top 10 of not allowing assisted baskets,” Pope explained. “Their whole scheme is not to allow you assisted baskets and make everything isolation opportunities.
“This (28 assists) is just a happy place for our team. This is how we love to play. We’ll go play and win if a team is going to make us do it the other way and grind it out. But when we have ball movement it’s really fun for us.”
A new start
Westminster transfer guard Brandon Warr made his first appearance in a BYU uniform on Thursday against Portland, playing the final three minutes and grabbing two rebounds.
Warr, who transferred to Provo this summer, had originally planned to sit out this season and play next year as a senior. The NCAA has granted athletes an additional year, so Warr decided to take advantage.
“We got him a waiver a couple of weeks ago,” Pope said. “It’s really special because this is a free season. He’s done a great job for us. He’s been working so hard every day at every position 2 through 5 and every possession during practice.”
Scouting Report
Pepperdine is the West Coast Conference version of an enigma wrapped in a riddle.
The Waves powered past Pacific on Thursday 85-68 with Kessler Edwards scoring a career-high 37 points, including 6 of 9 from the field. Pope calls Edwards “a big time pro” and said point guard Colbey Ross is headed for a pro career as well.
Yet Pepperdine is just 6-6 overall and has sustained some puzzling losses to the likes of Cal-Northridge, UC Santa Barbara and Cal Bakersfield in the preseason.
“The beginning of their season was just weird,” Pope said. “Coming into the season everyone thought they were going to be top three in our league, for sure. I don’t know if they’re the second or third most talented team in this league. They really shoot the ball 1 through 5. They are a problem.
“On defense they are really talented. They really guard you on the wings. They keep you on one side. They can be really aggressive and they have some great length. They are a Top 100 team (in the NET) no doubt about. We have every expectation they will be somewhere near the top of the league.”
BYU and Pepperdine had a game postponed earlier this season. The Cougars and Waves will meet on Saturday in Provo and turn around to face each other again in Malibu on Wednesday.