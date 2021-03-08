Any discussion about the West Coast Conference men’s basketball tournament inevitably turns to Gonzaga.
The Bulldogs have won 18 WCC tourney titles and 10 of the last 12. This year, Gonzaga is undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the country. It’s probably Mark Few’s most talented team.
BYU has seen the Zags twice this season, falling behind big early in both contests and losing by double digits. When Mark Pope is asked about Gonzaga, he speaks in glowing terms about how much he respects Few and his program.
“It sure is fun to try and chase those guys,” Pope said.
The Cougars are chasing their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2015 and this year it looks like they don’t have to go through the Zags to get it. Most bracketology experts have BYU firmly in the tournament regardless of the outcome of the WCC Tournament.
For BYU, the 2021 WCC Tournament is more about improving seeding. And the Cougars must win in the semifinals to get another shot at Gonzaga.
“What’s so fantastic about our league is that if we win the WCC championship, we’ve essential won the NCAA championship because that means we beat the best team in the country,” Pope said. “How wonderful is it that we have the No. 1 ranked team in the country last year and this year? They’re not in the east or we don’t just get to watch them on TV. We get to play there two or three times a year so our ultimate destination is staring us right in the face.
“We get to feel how physical they are, how long they are and how they play. So you’ve just got to go beat them. By the numbers, we’re not going to play a tougher team in the NCAA tournament.”
Pope’s enthusiasm for this time of year runs pretty much unchecked.
“It’s March,” he said during a recent interview. “How awesome is it that it’s March? It’s the greatest month of the calendar year.”
Of course, the Cougars haven’t won any conference tournament since 2001 and have never been able to get past Gonzaga in the WCC tournament since joining the conference in 2011.
BYU’s long layoff since their last game (nine days) has been spent working on themselves. The team treated Saturday like a road game with a morning shoot around and a late practice. They were scheduled to arrive in Las Vegas on Sunday and be very careful with COVID protocols.
“We have three keys we work on,” sophomore guard Trevin Knell said. “Communication, physicality and protecting the ball. “
Pope said he and his players are ready for a long run in March.
“This can’t be a quick entry and exit here,” he said. “Our guys are super focused on doing it.”
Paired up
The BYU women’s basketball team is also playing in the semifinals on Monday. The Cougars (17-4) earned the No. 2 seed and will face No. 3 San Francisco (15-9) at 3 p.m. MT. BYU won easily against the Dons in Provo (70-46) on Dec. 28 but USF improved dramatically and won 86-72 in the Bay Area in the season finale.
The other semifinal pits No. 1 seed Gonzaga (21-3) against No. 4 Santa Clara (14-10).
The Bulldogs, ranked No. 18 this week in the national polls, are already a lock for the NCAA Tournament. BYU is on the bubble and needs at least one win to feel comfortable about getting in.
Scouting Report
As luck would have it, the two teams that beat BYU during the WCC regular season likely stand in the way of the Cougars winning that elusive postseason tournament title.
The first semifinal features top-seed and unbeaten Gonzaga against No. 4 Saint Mary’s. The late semifinal (10 p.m. MT tip) matches up the No. 2 Cougars and No. 3 Pepperdine. The two teams split the regular season series, each team winning at home.
The Waves earned their spot in the semifinals with a 78-70 win against Santa Clara on Saturday. Pepperdine’s two superstars, Colbey Ross and Kessler Edwards, combined for 46 points in the victory.
For BYU to claim its first postseason tournament title in 20 years, the Cougars will have to continue its stellar late season play after winning six of their past seven games.
“I won it (a conference tournament) in college and haven’t won it since,” Pope admitted. “I think there are some inherent challenges that may have affected BYU in the past but I can only speak on the very recent history. Depth can be something that can help you win a conference tournament and so can a real defensive foundation. It’s something that kind of gives you something to fall back on consistently every night. And the third thing that’s important is really good coaching.”
BYU has good depth and the team’s bench has outscored their opponents in 21 of the 24 games this season.
Check.
The Cougars are No. 21 nationally in KenPom defensive efficiency and have the WCC Defensive Player of the Year in 7-foot-3 center Matt Haarms.
Check again.
As far as coaching is concerned, Pope joked during a recent interview that was an area of concern. But BYU lost four starters and seven seniors off of last year’s team that won 24 games and would have qualified for the NCAA Tournament had it been played. How Pope and his coaching staff have reinvented the team and won 19 games in this pandemic crazy season is a major accomplishment.
“The thing that makes a conference tournament special is you only get one shot,” Pope said. “We’re doing everything we can to anticipate all the hurdles we’ll face.”