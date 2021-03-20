The BYU men’s basketball team has had quite the adventure in Indianapolis.
The Cougars, like all the other teams in the NCAA Tournament, have been sequestered in their hotel rooms for most of the week due to COVID-19 protocols, only coming out for practices, weight lifting and team meetings. That’s not been the only unusual part of the experience: Guard Jesse Wade got trapped in an elevator for 45 minutes before being sprung by his teammates and there’s a video on social media of a nurse introducing the players like a PA announcer for their COVID-19 tests.
It sound like the best family vacation ever.
BYU would love to make the experience even more memorable with a victory in the first round. On Saturday at 7:40 p.m. MT the No. 6 seed Cougars will play No. 11 seed UCLA at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Those moments of levity can help balance the pressure of playing in the program’s first NCAA Tournament game since 2015.
“I came here thinking I was going to have to try and keep the guys’ attention,” BYU coach Mark Pope said. “I was pretty nervous about it. We were not going to be allowed to get out of the hotel so we brainstormed a thousand different ideas to be effective. As usual, the stuff that was most effective was what happened organically.
“We’ve tried to really listen for the sounds of winning. Some moments are just stupid and ridiculous, but it’s just the guys celebrating themselves. That’s the sound of winning and that’s the result of these guys caring for each other and sacrificing for each other. There is a bond that forms. Those moments, you’re really proud as a coach. Our job right now is to go win.”
No. 6 BYU (20-6) might be the higher seed but the 11th-seeded Bruins (18-9) have the distinct advantage of already playing a game in the tournament. Late Thursday night UCLA rallied from a double-digit deficit to force overtime and took down Michigan State 86-80 in the First Four.
The Bruins might be a little short-handed on Saturday: Leading scorer Johnny Juzang (14.5 points per game) scored a game-high 27 points in the win against the Spartans but suffered an ankle sprain late in the contest. Word out of the UCLA camp is that Juzang is being evaluated but will attempt to play.
“What was going through my mind first (while watching the game) was that this is March Madness and anything can happen,” BYU senior Alex Barcello said. “My second thought was that whatever matchup we’re going to well have to be prepared as best we can. We’re going to play our game. It’s going to be a battle from start to finish. That’s why we came here. That’s what March Madness is and that’s what we want.”
Barcello said the Cougars have been grinding in practice as well as having fun during their down time.
“My mind just goes to that’s who we are,” he said. “We’re making the most of the situation and trying to make the experience as memorable as we can. As a kid, that’s what we did all March. If you were a basketball player you were watching games in March 24-7.”
Despite the unusual nature of the tournament this season, BYU plans to face each game like it has approached each opponent 26 other times.
“The No. 1 thing is that every game we play is the hardest game we will play all year,” senior center Matt Haarms said. “Some teams look past certain opponents. It doesn’t matter that this is a 6-seed playing an 11. You can’t look past that to get to the second round.”
The two teams have some common opponents this season.
BYU beat San Diego State 72-62 while the Bruins lost to the Aztecs 73-58. The Cougars won two of three from Pepperdine, all close games. UCLA outscored the Waves 107-98 in their matchup. BYU beat Utah 82-64 while the Bruins topped the Utes twice (72-70, 76-61). The Cougars’ 79-53 loss to USC was their worst defeat of the season. UCLA dropped both games with the Trojans (66-48, 64-63).
From a tactical approach, Pope is positive he’ll get UCLA’s best game.
“They are incredibly skilled,” Pope said. “They have some guys that can just score in isolation and that’s a terrifying recipe for us. They have a boatload of guys like that. They spread the floor and shoot the ball really well, which can cause you all kinds of problems. It’ll be a huge challenge for us.”
Pope won a national championship as a player at Kentucky (1996). He knows what it feels like to advance in the NCAA Tournament, even though this is his first experience in the tourney as a head coach.
“I’m most interested in sharing with the guys how magnificent and special this tournament is,” he said. “I want them to know what it’s like to be a participant and a winner in this tournament. I want them to feel like I feel about it, that it was one of the most extraordinary experiences I’ve had in my lifetime.
“The chance we have to shepherd them through this experience is beautiful. 68 teams take their swing and try to leave their mark on the tournament and that’s exhilarating. BYU fans all over the world have been reaching out and talking about the excitement they have. We’re one of the 68 programs who are all meeting in one location that is just going to duke it out.”