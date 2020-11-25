For the past five weeks, the BYU men’s basketball team has been grinding through two-a-days in preparation for the 2020-21 season.
It’s a bit of an old school approach by Mark Pope and his staff. Most college basketball programs don’t have multiple practices in a day.
But it works for the Cougars.
“It’s like a full-time job,” BYU junior Kolby Lee said. “We wake up at 4:30 in the morning and get here at 5:30. We usually aren’t leaving the gym until 5 p.m. It’s a full day’s work, but it helps us build a lot of chemistry. We have a lot of laughs but there’s a lot of blood, sweat and tears, too. It’s an absolute grind but we come together as a team. We go to battle every single day with these dudes. You build a love that is indescribable.”
The Cougars open the season with three home games this week, starting Wednesday against Division II Westminster, then Thursday at home against New Orleans and Saturday in the Crosstown Clash against Utah Valley.
Lee said two-a-days will help BYU to handle any challenges they will face throughout the season.
When we have a tough stretch we know we’re built for this,” Lee said. “We did this five weeks in a row. I think it gives us a mental edge, like, ‘we’re good, we’ve done hard things.’”
Junior guard Connor Harding added: “I think two-a-days is more of a mental thing than anything else. Being able to wake up early to prepare yourself to practice hard, then come back and practice hard again, you always have to keep coming back. It may show up with our team early or even later on in the season, you just don’t know.”
Being together for long hours also allows the Cougars to stay healthy in isolation. Other college programs – St. Bonaventure, DePaul, Creighton, even West Coast Conference foe San Diego – have had to pause activities temporarily due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
“We’re masked up like crazy,” Pope said. “We’re taking every precaution. We’re really hoping we can start the season on time. I expect we will. Our expectation is to tip off at 6 o’clock on Wednesday night. We’re testing every other day now. It’s the PCR test, which is the most accurate testing. We’re doing everything we can to be able to play.”
Pope said while the program had to pause a few times due to COVID-19 during the summer workouts, the team has been clean since training camp began five weeks ago.
“We’ve had no positive tests,” he said. “Since training camp our guys have been incredibly cautious and thankfully we’ve been really safe.”
Pope wouldn’t divulge his starting lineup for the opener but gave some hints as to its makeup.
“You should see the seniors (Alex Barcello, Brandon Averette and Matt Haarms) on the floor,” Pope said. “We’re a senior-led team and have some talented seniors. Hopefully, we’re going to see a lot of bodies on the floor, too. I would like to go deep into this rotation.”
The players are simply ready to play someone other than themselves.
“Put someone else in front of us and let’s go,” Lee said. “We’re so pumped. We’ve been doing two-a-days for five weeks so we’re super excited. We’re ready to hit someone else and just go play some ball.”
SCOUTING REPORTWestminster finished 16-12 last season and 11-11 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play. The Griffins top six scorers all graduated or left the program, including guard Brandon Warr (15.3 points per game), now redshirting at BYU. Guard Taylor Miller, who had committed to the Cougar program before Dave Rose announced his retirement two years ago, is a transfer from Snow College, along with 6-8 Brayden Johnson and 6-4 Brantzen Blackner.
New Orleans was 9-21 last season and 5-15 in Southland Conference play. Senior guard Troy Green averaged 14.6 points per game last year for the Privateers, who were also scheduled to play at the University of Utah on Friday until the Utes program was paused due to COVID-19 concerns.
Utah Valley opens the 2020-21 campaign at Stanford on Wednesday, where second-year coach Mark Madsen played his college ball. The Wolverines return just two players who logged minutes last season and have 14 transfers on the roster.