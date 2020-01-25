BYU seniors Jake Toolson and Yoeli Childs had quite a night at the Spanos Center on Thursday.
Toolson scored a career-high 28 points in the Cougars’ 74-60 victory at Pacific, dropping in four consecutive 3-pointers in a 21-0 run that turned a close game into a rout.
“That was impressive,” BYU coach Mark Pope said in his post-game radio interview on the BYU Sports Network. “He put on a show in the last 10 minutes. The thing was he was doing it in the context of what we do. The pace wasn’t unbelievable but he was in such a zone. We got him going in the post because he had a positive matchup for him.”
Toolson’s previous career high was 27 points against Utah on Dec. 4 … and another 27-point performance his first season at Utah Valley (2017-18) against Idaho.
“They weren’t showing on film or tonight that they would bring a second defender in the post,” Toolson said. “We feel like we have an advantage down there, whoever it is: Me, Connor (Harding), Kolby (Lee) or Yo. If we get catch it down there we feel like we have an advantage playing one-on-one in the post. I was able to take my time and get the ball over the rim.”
Pacific didn’t double Childs in the post either, and he made a triumphant return from a dislocated right index finger with 26 points and nine rebounds.
“He’s really good,” Pope said. “It wasn’t a great game for him to start. Yo took a couple of shots that were the hardest shot I’ve ever seen in my life. But the thing I’m most proud of him for is this is not a minor injury he had with his finger. There should be some pain and fear involved in getting back on the floor but that didn’t manifest at all tonight.”
The win puts the Cougars in a tie with Saint Mary’s for second place in the WCC standings at 4-2 and improved BYU’s NCAA tournament resume.
“I really hope that BYU basketball fans around the country are enjoying this because the effort these young men are putting up every single night, I leave every game inspired, win or lose,” Pope said. “The courage these guys are playing with and the commitment they have to each other, there’s something special happening on this team.
“That doesn’t guarantee you any given outcome, but you think about the very best in athletics and you think about a locker room everyone would kill to have. These guys have character and are really trying to fight for each other and it’s awesome. I’m having a good time watching these guys work.”
On pace for a record
Against Pacific, senior guard T.J. Haws tied Jeff Chatman’s all-time BYU record for consecutive starts with 122. He’ll break the record on Saturday against San Francisco. Haws’ first game was in 2016 against Princeton.
Haws scored nine points and added three rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes against Pacific.
No charity
BYU’s defense was very effective at keeping the Pacific guards out of the key and off the free throw line. The Tigers have averaged more than 21 free throw attempts per game — 27 per contest during WCC play — but finished just 7 of 8 from the line. Jahlil Tripp, who was seventh in the country with 133 free throw attempts, was just four of four. BYU, meanwhile, made 11 of 15 from the foul line.
That’s defense
BYU’s 21-0 run against Pacific was really a result of lock-down defense. During the seven-minute stretch, the Tigers were 0-8 from the field and had zero offensive rebounds. Tripp scored his 18th points at the 13:25 mark and went scoreless the rest of the game.
“We were able to get stops and the possession ends with a rebound,” Toolson said. “We let them get too many offensive rebounds, but we cleaned that up toward the end. They are a really physical team that likes to get downhill. We tried to keep them in front of us and limit them to one shot on each possession.”
Taking care of the ball
BYU had nine turnovers at halftime but just one in the second half. Pope said it was just a matter of his team forcing too much, too soon.
“It was like everybody drank 30 Red Bulls before the game,” Pope said. “We were so frantic to make the first play but we settled down. Part of it is the respect our team has for Pacific and how hard it is to win on the road in this league. Instead of trying to make a home run play immediately we needed to play with force and aggressiveness. We did a much better job of that in the second half.”
Pope credited sophomore guard Alex Barcello for taking care of the basketball.
“AB, his decision making in transition was stellar,” Pope said. “His line will not tell you that but there was a lot of stuff he turned down to get better stuff. He calmed us down and didn’t let us get frantic.”
Barcello played 31 minutes, scoring five points with no turnovers.
Scouting report
San Francisco (3-3 WCC, 14-7 overall) led Saint Mary’s at Moraga on Thursday 23-9 at the 7:55 mark of the first half. The Gaels outscored the Dons 49-25 the rest of the way.
USF is a very different challenge for the BYU defense. The Dons are a very patterned group — like Saint Mary’s in that way — that has a variety of shooters that can hurt a defense.
Charles Minled leads USF in scoring at 15.1 points per game and Jaramee Bouyea, who had 19 against the Gaels, averages around 14. Senior guard Jordan Rathinho is the all-time leading 3-point shooter in San Francisco history with 237 career triples.
Last year the Dons won both games against BYU, including a 14-point second half comeback in the Marriott Center that derailed the Cougars post-season chances.
Thursday was a big win at Pacific, but the focus immediately turned to San Francisco after the game
“This is the thing,” Pope said. “When your guys earn the right to be in the hunt, then every game is the biggest game you’ve ever played. Right now these guys have earned the pressure and every single game is just massive. That’s where you want to be. So this game on Saturday, 2 o’clock, it is a massive game and our guys will be ready to come and fight.”