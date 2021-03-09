BYU trailed nearly the entirety of regulation in Monday’s late-night West Coast Conference semifinal against Pepperdine, by as many as 12 in the first half and ten in the second. The Cougars committed 21 turnovers and missed a boatload of open shots.
But BYU did one thing right, something it has done all season long: It kept turning frustration into fight.
Alex Barcello scored eight points in overtime and the Cougars finally put the Waves away 82-77, earning the privilege of playing top-ranked Gonzaga (25-0) in Tuesday’s finals at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
“What an epic semifinal, right?” BYU coach Mark Pope said. “You just love it. The postseason is just a beautiful thing. I’m personally really grateful for the toughness of our guys, that we were able to get it done at the end. We joke around about how we’re ‘beautifully ugly,’ that we win beautifully ugly. We’ve won 20 times this year being beautifully ugly and we dig it, man. Let’s go. Let’s make some t-shirts.”
BYU fought back from that first half double-digit deficit to tie the game 35-all at halftime, then rallied in the second half to take a 71-70 lead with 16.6 seconds to play on a nifty Barcello reverse layup. Spencer Johnson made one of two free throws with 5.6 seconds remaining and Colbey Ross drained a running jumper as time expired to send the game in the extra session.
The Cougars led 78-76 with under 20 seconds remaining in overtime when Johnson made the defensive play of the game, knocking the ball away from Kessler Edwards, leaping out of bounds and saving it to teammate Connor Harding. Barcello made four straight free throws for the final margin.
“We kept looking each other in the eye in the media time outs and telling each other, ‘The game’s not over. We’ve got a lot of game left,’" Barcello said. "That’s exactly what we do is turn frustration into fight. There was every single thing that probably could go wrong went wrong for us in the first half but these guys just battled back.
“We’ve been in positions like that throughout the season and come out with wins. We’ve also come out with losses. But we were rebounding and getting stops. We put a couple of kills (three consecutive stops) together towards the end. Our bench was so energetic. I’m so proud of us.”
Barcello led BYU (20-5) with 23 points and nine rebounds. Matt Haarms finished with 18 points and seven boards. Both Barcello and Haarms were perfect from the foul line (8 for 8). Brandon Averette scored 16 points and added five assists before fouling out.
The Cougars’ 21 turnovers led to 24 points off turnovers for Pepperdine but BYU also outrebounded the Waves 45-34. The two teams combined for 49 fouls and 47 foul shots.
Edwards paced Pepperdine (12-12) with 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Ross scored 16 points but was just 7 of 24 from the field.
BYU has lost twice to Gonzaga this season, by 17 in Spokane and by 11 in Provo. In both games the Cougars fell behind big early and had to scramble to make a game of it.
“We’re the only team in the country to get to play Gonzaga three times this year,” Pope said. “We’re really blessed because they are a great team, a generational team. We’ve got to find a way to step up and raise our level of play to match them. They deserve a great game tomorrow. We’re hungry to play a great game and I think we have more in the tank.”
BYU is considered a lock for the NCAA Tournament but could improve its seed with a good showing against the Zags.
“It (the championship game) means everything to us,” Barcello said. “We set out with a few goals for this team at the beginning of the season. We knew the noise that was out there, that everyone was counting us out. We rallied together and we kind of met on a mountain top in Provo. We had a heart to heart about what we wanted for this season.
“We see it, things are coming true. We still got games ahead of us and things we want to accomplish but this team is so great at going out there and laying everything in the floor and I think that’s exactly what we’re going to do tomorrow night. We’re going to give everything we have.”
The BYU-Gonzaga game can be seen on ESPN and tips at 7 p.m. MT.