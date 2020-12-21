Since Mark Pope took over the BYU men’s basketball program in 2019-20, the Cougars haven’t lost back-to-back games. This year, losses to USC and Boise State were followed by inspired performances in victories against St. John’s and Utah.
Now we’ll see how BYU reacts after the biggest win of the season.
The Cougars rolled into Viejas Arena in San Diego last Friday, took a 17-point lead, watched it disappear then made the right plays down the stretch in a 72-62 victory over the No. 18 Aztecs. It was BYU’s first nonconference victory over a ranked team on its home floor since beating No. 2 UCLA in 1981.
“This is a huge win for us,” said senior guard Brandon Averette, whose 3-pointer with under a minute to play was the dagger. “We say this every game, but Coach was telling us that this would be the hardest game of the year. It was a little frustrating (when San Diego State rallied) but the biggest thing for us was to stay in the moment and focus on what it will take each possession to cut their run. I feel like we did a great job of that at the end of the game. We knew they were going to go on a run and I feel like we did a great job of handling everything.”
BYU also outrebounded one of the country’s top rebounding teams, earning a 40-26 advantage on the boards. Last year in a win at the Marriott Center the Aztecs won that battle 43-27.
“I feel like that was what won us the game right there,” Averette said. “Before the game we preached rebound, rebound, rebound. That was probably the biggest key in our scouting report. I’m glad we went out there and executed it.”
Pope praised his bigs for competing on the glass.
“It’s a tribute to what BYU is,” he said. “These four guys (Matt Haarms, Caleb Lohner, Richard Harward, Kolby Lee) are fighting for each other. No one is thinking ‘They are getting my minutes.’ Let’s go beat San Diego State 40-26 on the glass, are you kidding? It’s been spectacular and beautiful in its own way. We can get so much better but I’m super proud of these guys.”
Pope also said San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher called him the morning of the game.
“He was like, ‘Hey, you guys get in safe? I hope everything is OK,’ and I’m like, ‘Please. Just let us score one basket in the first half.’” Pope said with a laugh. “But I hope we can continue this rivalry. It’s really special.”
SCOUTING REPORT
Southwestern Athletic Conference preseason favorite Texas Southern comes to the Marriott Center on Monday.
The Tigers (2-4) are true road warriors as 11 of their first 12 games will be played on the road. All five starters are Division I transfers: Joirdon Karl Nicholas (Stephen F. Austin), John Walker III (Texas A&M), Galen Alexander (Georgetown), Jordan Gilliam (UC Riverside) and Michael Weathers (Oklahoma State).
Unlike a lot of SWAC teams, Texas Southern has some good size with Nicholas and Walker both at 6-foot-9. Walker (15.2 points per game), Weathers (13.7) and Alexander (11.3) are double digit scorers. Walker scored 35 points against Division III LaTourneau. The Tigers are coming off an 80-63 loss to Auburn last Tuesday.