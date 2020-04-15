BYU men's basketball coach Mark Pope announced on Tuesday that Dallin Hall has signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the Cougars. BYU's 2019-20 recruiting class also includes Spencer Johnson and Richie Saunders, who signed in November 2019. Other signees will be announced at a later date.
A 6-foot-4 guard from Ogden, Utah, Hall enjoyed a decorated career playing for Corey Melaney at Fremont High School. A two-time first-team all-state honoree, Hall was named Mr. Basketball by the Deseret News and was the Utah Gatorade Player of the Year in 2019-20. He averaged 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 2.0 steals his senior year while leading Fremont to the 2019-20 6A state title. Hall finished the season second in 6A in scoring, second in assists, seventh in rebounds and first in 3-point field goals.
"I've been recruiting Dallin for a long time and we're very excited to get him to Provo," Pope said. "He captured the attention of basketball fans throughout the state, including Donovan Mitchell, with his incredible state title run this year. His vision off ball screens and ability to read changing defenses are at an elite level already. He's a great competitor and a physically imposing offensive player who can really score the ball. Cougar fans will be so impressed with Dallin's leadership and Hollywood caliber charisma."
As a junior in 2018-19, Hall averaged 21.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals while leading Fremont to a record of 19-6 overall and a trip to the semifinals of the 6A state tournament. A first-team all-state honoree as a junior, Hall finished the 2018-19 season second in 6A in scoring, sixth in assists and third in 3-point field goals.
In three seasons at Fremont, Hall totaled 1,536 points, 475 rebounds, 440 assists, 107 steals and 206 3-point field goals. He owns the Fremont record for points in a single game with 43. Hall plans to serve a mission The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Philippines with a tentative departure date of June 24. Following his mission, he will enroll at BYU for the 2022-23 season.
Spencer Johnson and Richie Saunders signed with BYU in November 2019. Johnson will join the Cougars for the 2020-21 season while Saunders is planning to serve a mission before enrolling in 2022-23.
Johnson played his redshirt freshman season for Salt Lake Community College in 2019-20 and averaged 13.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from 3-point range. He earned All-Region 18 Second Team honors while helping SLCC to a record of 29-4 and the No. 4 overall seed in the NJCAA National Tournament.
Saunders helped Wasatch Academy to a 26-2 record while averaging 13.3 points and 4.7 rebounds. He hit 74 3-point field goals and had season highs of 27 points, 12 rebounds and six 3-point field goals. Wasatch Academy plays a schedule that includes some of the top high school teams from across the country.