During the BYU-Troy pregame, the LaVell Edwards Stadium crew played a song called, “Superhuman,” by Campfire featuring Shane Eli.
I have no idea who either of those people are — God bless them in their music careers, anyway — but one of the lyrics stuck in my head: “I fell asleep and woke up superhuman.”
Cougar fans are feeling pretty good on Sunday morning after Saturday’s 48-7 romp over the Trojans. Their football team is 2-0, didn’t suffer a letdown after three weeks away and is still ranked in the Top 25 (22nd in the AP poll).
I don’t know about you, but there haven’t been a lot of mornings I’ve woken up feeling superhuman since the coronavirus came into our lives seven months ago.
Enjoy it.
Waking up superhuman is also probably also how BYU quarterback Zach Wilson is feeling after a career game against Troy, finishing 23 of 28 for 392 yards and two touchdowns — while running for two more — in three quarters of play.
Put a cape on that guy.
It was truly a bizarre experience covering a college football game with no one in the stands but the dozen or so cutouts of BYU fans in a small section of the east stands. Crowd noise was piped into the PA system, the normal array of popular music was played and we heard the BYU fight song after all eight of the Cougars scores. You could still see the Provo Temple off in the distance and the “Y” was lit on Y Mountain.
The George Q. Cannon, which is shot off after every BYU score, sounds entirely different in an empty stadium.
It was Game Day, just way different.
I’m not complaining, though. It’s been a long, hot, dry summer without BYU sports to cover and getting to see Cougar football in person is a blessing I won’t take for granted ever again.
Like Tucanos for the press box pregame meal, Game Day is awesome every time.
BYU showcased the debut of its actual defense — not the one that was modified to face Navy’s option — and turned in another dominating performance.
Other than a blown assignment at the end of the first half that resulted in a 55-yard pass play to set up Troy’s only touchdown, the defense was solid against the Trojans high-tempo attack. BYU had four sacks, knocked down a half-dozen passes and forced Troy into some long-yardage situations by winning first down consistently. All we heard this week was how the Trojans had some athletes on offense, but the Cougars allowed Troy to gain more than 20 yards on a drive just once in 12 opportunities.
Offensively, BYU wasn’t gashing the defense for long running plays like it did against Navy but Wilson was simply terrific in the pass game. His pocket was clean most of the game and his receivers made plays. I believe Gunner Romney, who caught five passes for 138 yards, is still leading the country in yards per catch (30.2).
The offense scored the first two times it had the ball against Navy to set the tone in that game but I really feel like the Cougar defense was the catalyst on Saturday. BYU started the game with three consecutive stops, including one with their backs against the wall after a muffed punt gave the Trojans their only good field position of the night.
The shame of it is we may never know how good the Cougars really are unless some scheduling breaks in their favor. Playing in late November or December might not be ideal weather-wise but if it gives BYU a chance to play a ranked opponent or a P5 foe, I’m all for it.
What’s most impressive to me is that in wins against Navy and Troy, the Cougars broke the will of the other team. I’m not disparaging their effort, but it was clear at a certain point neither of those team wanted any more of the Cougars.
In his postgame interview on KSL Radio, head coach Kalani Sitake said this team was just special.
That could be just another name for superhuman, right?