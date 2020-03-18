Numbers don’t lie.
As BYU fans try to get used to the new normal of no sporting events during the COVID-19 pandemic, good news is hard to find. But a statistical simulation of the 2020 NCAA men’s basketball tournament by ESPN’s Seth Walder on Wednesday came up Cougars.
Walder’s analytics produced an amazing tournament run for BYU, which finally ended in the national championship game in a loss to Wisconsin.
Here’s a look at what ESPN predicted along with some of our own in following the Cougars first trip to the Final Four.
FIRST ROUND
No. 6 BYU over No. 11 Indiana
ESPN says: If there's one team BPI is underrating in this tournament, there's a good chance it's BYU. The Cougars spent a significant portion of their season without Yoeli Childs -- not only their best player, but a top-20 player on a per-minute basis according to our win shares number. BPI doesn't know about his specific missed time, so BYU is probably a little better than we have them rated. Regardless, it doesn't hold back the Cougars here, as they get the win over the Hoosiers.
Daily Herald says: Indiana finished tied for 10th in a very deep Big Ten but was no match for Childs, who made 10 of 14 shots from the field and finished with 28 points and 14 rebounds in a double-digit win for BYU. Mark Pope empties the bench in the final minute.
SECOND ROUND
No. 6 BYU over No. 3 Seton Hall
ESPN says: The Cougars rely on a strength -- 3-point shooting -- to launch an efficient attack and end it early against Seton Hall. BYU ranked first in 3-point field goal percentage in real life this season, per KenPom.
Daily Herald says: The Cougars got really comfortable from the 3-point line at the Times Union Center in Albany. Former BYU coach Dave Rose used to say he knew his teams would shoot better in the second game at a tournament site and that proved true against Seton Hall. Jake Toolson made seven 3-point shots – many from well beyond the arc – and BYU totaled 15 triples in a high-scoring affair with the Pirates.
SWEET 16
No. 6 BYU over No. 2 San Diego State
ESPN says: And another high seed falls! All of a sudden, life in Sim No. 2020 has gotten awfully chaotic. The Cougars bounce the Aztecs, and that sets up an incredibly unlikely game between Yale and BYU with a shot at the Final Four on the line.
Daily Herald says: BYU lost at home to San Diego State back in November with Childs still serving part of his nine-game NCAA suspension. Childs likes to say that no matter what a defense does against the Cougars, it’s wrong, because they have so many options. That proved true in this game. Childs had 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists and T.J. Haws finished with 20 points and 10 assists as BYU advanced to the Elite 8 for the first time since 1981.
And by the way, Yale over No. 1 seed Gonzaga? Wow, that computer is nuts.
ELITE 8
No. 6 BYU over No. 12 Yale
ESPN says: And the Bulldogs' run is finally over. They took down some goliaths but ultimately it was an underrated No. 6 seed that got the best of them. Childs got the better of Atkinson at both ends of the floor and, as a result, the Cougars are moving on to Atlanta.
Daily Herald says: BYU fans were bummed that the Cougars didn’t get another shot at Gonzaga but weren’t disappointed in the team’s performance in the battle of the ‘Y’ logos. One of the most efficient offenses in the country had Yale on the run the whole game and produced five double-figure scorers as BYU moved on to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
FINAL FOUR
No. 6 BYU over No. 6 Virginia
ESPN says: The UVa offense finally held back the Cavaliers. Hot starts by Childs and Toolson put the Cougars ahead by double digits at the half, and Virginia struggles to fight its way back into it. While BYU's run to the finals was also incredibly unlikely, it was actually slightly more likely than Wisconsin's, though both were just over 2%. Now, the Cougars are very slight favorites to win the national championship.
Daily Herald says: After Childs and Toolson’s hot start, Virginia’s defense settled down and started to swarm those two scorers. So what happened? Haws was spectacular at the point guard spot (14 assists) and distributed the ball to others. Zac Seljaas and his mustache made four 3-pointers and Dalton Nixon, fully recovered from his ankle injury suffered in February, was active in the pick and roll and scored 12 points on 5 of 5 from the field.
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
No. 4 Wisconsin over No. 6 BYU
ESPN says: The Badgers have done it! In the college basketball season that made no sense, Wisconsin has come out of (relatively) nowhere to take the national championship. The Badgers had less than a 1% chance to pull off this feat entering the tourney. It's a team effort, but Nate Reuvers leads Wisconsin with 16 points. Gard is lauded for getting his group to play their best when it mattered the most. This is a team that did not begin the season in the AP's Top 25 and only barely cracked it in the last set of rankings. Not that any of that matters, because the Badgers are now (simulated) champions!
Daily Herald says: Are we allowed to disagree with the computer? We think we need to unplug it and plug it back in for the championship game. OK, it’s booting up … close a few pop-ups … run the simulation again … OK, there we go. This time it was a back-and-forth game between Wisconsin and BYU, with 14 lead changes and 10 ties. The Badgers tied it up on a pair of free throws with 22 seconds to play, leaving the Cougars with the last shot. BYU runs the same double screen action that beat Saint Mary’s, Haws lobs the ball to Childs near the basket. He’s double teamed so while in the air Childs delivers a touch pass to Kolby Lee – the Quickie Monster – for a layup that beats the buzzer and gives BYU the national title.
There is bedlam on the floor. Mark Pope runs from player to player delivering hugs, kisses his wife and tells Jim Nance in the post-game interview that his team has the best locker room in America.
Or something like that. Since all we have are simulations, this one can bring a smile to BYU fans during a troubling time.