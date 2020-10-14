Near the end of BYU’s first-ever live stream of men’s basketball practice, coach Mark Pope had several of his players come to a standing microphone and say why they love BYU.
Junior Richard Harward – who transferred to Provo from Utah Valley and sat out last season – was a man of few words when it was his turn.
“We’re all big, lean, mean, shot-making machines!” the 6-foot-11 center said.
Wednesday marked the official beginning of practice for the 2020-21 college basketball season, even though the Cougars have really been together for individual and small group workouts since June. Pope and his coaching staff put their roster through two practices on Wednesday, the first at 6 a.m. followed by the streamed practice at 6 p.m. that lasted 90 minutes.
There are essential five returning players who earned minutes last year – senior guard Alex Barcello, sophomore guard Trevin Knell, junior forward Gavin Baxter, junior forward Kolby Lee and junior guard Connor Harding – who will combine with twelve players who either are brand new to the program or redshirted last season.
Pope said Wednesday’s live stream of practice was a good way to connect with the BYU fan base and starts the process of building his team into an NCAA Tournament contender.
“The most important thing for us is just to get to know each other,” Pope said. “Not just in terms of guys knowing each other but me getting to know them. When you look at this roster, people are talking about how we can go this direction or that direction. We’re asking ourselves the same question. It’s uniquely composed team. We just need to figure out how we can be the best team we can be.”
Barcello – who earned rave reviews from his teammates by drawing a pair of charges in the early stages Wednesday evening – said the practices have been intense from the first time the team got together.
“It’s the intensity that we bring every day,” Barcello said. “We know we’re living up to the standard we set last year. We’re working on our weaknesses and we’re continuing to improve. I can just say I have a feeling of being blessed to be in this program and play for this great coaching staff. Putting on this jersey at 5:30 in the morning for a 6 a.m. practice, it’s a very exciting feeling. We want to be the hardest workers in the country.”
As of now, BYU knows the dates of its West Coast Conference schedule and earlier in the day the school announced its participation in a multi-team event on Dec. 2 and 3. The rest of the preseason schedule is unknown at this time, but Pope said he is hopefully it will come together quickly. There may be games the Cougars play in empty arenas due to the pandemic.
For now, they are just happy to be hard at work preparing for whatever Game 1 is going to be.
In the post-practice Zoom media conference, Pope introduced 7-foot-3 Purdue graduate transfer Matt Haarms as “the most interesting man in the world.”
“This has been absolutely phenomenal,” Haarms said. “It feels so good to be back after a summer with a lot of struggle and a lot of shutting down and starting back up, following all the precautions, to come out here and have a day, Nov. 25, to start playing, it feels great to have a concrete goal. Whatever happens, we know we’re going to get better every day, and now it feels like we’re working towards a goal. I’m really happy to be out there with the guys.”
Legends Classic field announced: On Wednesday, the Cougars announced their invitation to the Legends Classic, a four-team tournament to take place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Princeton, New Jersey on Dec. 2 and 3.
BYU will be joined by UConn, USC and Vanderbilt in the tournament, with matchups, tip times and television plans to be announced later.
The Cougars are 0-1 vs. UConn, with the two teams meeting in the first round of the 2003 NCAA Tournament. The Huskies, which have won four national titles, topped Travis Hansen, Rafael Araujo and BYU 58-53 in Spokane. Last season under Dan Hurley, UConn finished 19-12 overall and 10-8 in American Athletic Conference play (tied for fifth).
The Cougars are 3-7 all-time against USC. The two teams last met at a neutral site (Staples Center) and the Trojans came away with a 91-84 victory. USC – coached by Andy Enfield — posted a 22-9 record in 2019-20, 11-7 in Pac-12 play (tied for third).
BYU is 0-1 vs. Vanderbilt. The one meeting was back in 1957, an 89-56 loss for the Cougars. Under first-year coach Jerry Stackhouse, the Commodores were 11-21 last season and last place (3-15) in Southeastern Conference play.