American Fork boys basketball beats Pleasant Grove
Buy Now

American Fork senior Spencer Johnson shoots during American Fork's 64-55 home win over Pleasant Grove on Feb. 16, 2016.

 JARED LLOYD, Daily Herald

BYU has reached into the junior college ranks.

The Cougar men's basketball team loses seven seniors after this season, so BYU coach Mark Pope is replenishing his future roster with former American Fork standout Spencer Johnson.

Johnson announced his commitment on Twitter on Friday.

Johnson will play the 2019-20 season at Salt Lake Community College, which is his third school of choice since finishing at American Fork in 2016. Johnson originally committed to Weber State, then to Pope at Utah Valley. When Pope took the BYU job, Johnson made his way to SLCC.

The 6-foot-5 guard is the older brother of Isaac Johnson, a 6-11 forward from American Fork who will play his freshman year at the University of Oregon.

While at American Fork, Spencer Johnson averaged 19.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game his senior season (2015-16) and formed a strong scoring tandem with Brendan Bailey (20 points per game), who originally committed to Arizona State but is now a sophomore at Marquette.

Follow Darnell Dickson on Twitter @darnellwrites or e-mail him at ddickson@heraldextra.com.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!