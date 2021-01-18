Cougar Nation lost a good one on Monday.
Former BYU men's basketball coach Tony Ingle, who won national championships at Division II Kennesaw State and NAIA Dalton State College later in his coaching career, died on Monday due to complications from COVID-19. He was 68 years old.
Ingle was a successful high school coach in Georgia and joined Roger Reid's staff at BYU in 1989 from a head coaching stint at Alabama-Huntsville. He was a part of five WAC Championships and five NCAA Tournament appearances. When Reid was fired midseason in 1996, Ingle took over a team riddled with injuries and defections that finished 1-27. He was not retained when Steve Cleveland took over the following season.
Ingle worked as a scout for the Utah Jazz and as a sports color commentator for the Mountain West Network before finding success at Kennesaw State and Dalton State. He retired in 2018.
Tributes poured in over social media from those who played for or worked with Ingle throughout his amazing career.
Former BYU basketball player and broadcaster Mark Durrant: "I'm devastated to hear of the passing of Tony Ingle. Truly one of the finest men I've ever known. Certainly the most unique. I've never laughed harder than with Coach. He taught me basketball, but so much more. Simply a glorious man. My love and prayers to his wonderful family."
BYU Sports Network play-by-play voice of the Cougars Greg Wrubell: "We mourn the passing of Coach Tony Ingle. Among his sayings was “Enthusiasm has no age,” and his optimistic and happy nature was a true constant. Tony’s oft-shared advice resonates deeply tonight: “Life is short, serious and frail; learn from it, laugh at it and live it well.”
Former BYU assistant coach Tim LaComb: "I am so grateful that I knew Tony Ingle, and he blessed my life. My prayers are with his family at this time. He was a warrior in life. I am grateful for all I learned from him. Rest peacefully Coach."
Former BYU basketball player Kevin Nixon: "I was crushed to hear that Coach Ingle passed last night. Forever grateful that he took this Iowa kid under his arm at BYU and helped me through some tough times. I loved him and already miss him. Much love to his family. Thank you for sharing him with us!"
From Kennesaw State Athletics: "Owl Nation mourns the loss of Coach Tony Ingle. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends, and all the student-athletes he mentored."
Justin Young: "I was Tony Ingle's Sports Information Director for two seasons at Kennesaw State. I learned more in those two years than I have the 20 that have followed. He always made time for you, no matter the person. And NO ONE could tell a story quite like him."
Former KSL sportscaster Tom Kirkland: "Working #BYU BKB games with Tony Ingle was one of the highlights of my time in Utah. Talk about 'Life Elevated.'"
Ingle was well known for his humor and a positive disposition on life, despite humble beginnings and incredible physical challenges. In 2009, he co-authored a book about his life entitled, "I Don't Mind Hitting the Bottom, I Just Hate Dragging."
Ingle is survived by his wife Jeanne and five children. One of his sons, Israel, coaches the Timpanogos boys basketball team in Orem.